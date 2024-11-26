Sunderland and West Brom face off at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night in what is set to be a stern test of both team’s promotion credentials.
There are significant injury concerns for both Regis Le Bris and Carlos Corberan, though the Sunderland head coach also has some key figures returning to the fold. Here’s all the team and injury news as we have it.
1. Romaine Mundle - available
Didn't get any minutes on Monday night as Le Bris felt it was just a little too soon in such a demanding game. Has confirmed he is 'ready' for Saturday however and so seems certain to get some minutes later in the game. | Bradley Collyer/PA Wire
2. Lincoln - could debut
The versatile Brazilian signed on loan from Fenerbahce in the January window but has not yet been named in a matchday squad. Selles has said that could change this weekend. | Getty Photo: Ahmad Mora
3. Tommy Watson - out
Watson is expected to return to full training next week. While the Sheffield Wednesday game might come to soon for him to play a major part, he is closing in on a return and will be back early next month. | Sunderland player Tommy Watson
4. Kasey Palmer - out
Palmer is closing in on a return from an ankle injury and should be back in early March, but Selles has confirmed that this game comes to soon for him. Photo: George Wood
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.