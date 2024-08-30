Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s going to be a busy night as Sunderland look to end the summer window on a high

Sunderland are heading into the final hours of the summer transfer window and with around seven hours to go, fans should brace themselves for one of the busiest ever deadline days in recent times.

If everything progresses as expected, then there is every chance that the number of confirmed deals could run into double figures when both incomings and outgoings are concluded. Sunderland are in advanced talks to secure the loan signing of Chris Mepham from Bournemouth, with the Wales international undergoing a medical ahead of a temporary switch for the rest of the campaign. That suggests Sunderland are planning to be without Aji Alese for a while following his ankle injury this weekend, but Mepham represents a high-quality addition.

Talks to sign midfield duo Samis Abdul Samed and Milan Aleksic are ongoing, and as things stand it is anticipated that both will join ahead of the 11pm deadline. Samed will be a loan deal from RC Lens, while Aleksic will represent a significant investment for the future.

The Black Cats very much hope that their business will not end there, and remain in talks to strengthen their forward line. One striker addition is a priority, and there’s been suggestions over the past week that they would like two in order to replace Jack Clarke following his move to Ipswich Town. Ahmed Abdullahi is one name on their radar, with Fabrizio Romano confirming that the club have tabled a bid for the 20-year-old Gent striker. One player who won’t be joining is Tom Cannon, with the striker closing in on a loan switch to Stoke City. Sunderland had tabled a bid and were keen on a permanent move earlier this week, but the youngster prefers a temporary switch. As has often been the case in recent times, signing a striker of proven pedigree remains the key hurdle for Sunderland in the final stages of the window.

Then there are the outgoings. Pierre Ekwah is expected to join Ligue 1 club St Etienne on loan, having undergone a medical this morning. St Etienne will have the option to make the deal permanent next summer for a fee in the region of £6 million. Timothee Pembele is on the brink of a loan move to Ligue 1 side Le Havre, while Luis Hemir will join Juventus on a loan with an option to buy. It’s expected that the 21-year-old will go into the club’s U23 side who play in Serie C, and Sunderland hope he can recover some form and confidence even if Juventus choose not to make the move permanent next summer.

While no destinations have been confirmed, there are a raft of further loan exits that could happen. Mepham’s arrival could allow defensive trio Zak Johnson, Nectar Triantis and Joe Anderson to head out in search of regular football. Likewise Jewison Bennette, though strong interest from League One side Reading has not yet progressed. There’s 11 potential deals in play, and that’s even before any late surprises. Head coach Regis Le Bris has previously left the door open to departures for Adil Aouchiche and Abdoullah Ba, though that looks increasingly unlikely as the deadline nears.