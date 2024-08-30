Sunderland transfer news: Chris Mepham, David Datro Fofana and Gift Orban latest with Pierre Ekwah set for medical
Sunderland have until 11pm on Friday to conclude their business before the summer transfer window shuts.
Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and head of recruitment Stuart Harvey are still in the market for strikers. The Black Cats have also been linked with several midfielder deals as the window edges towards its conclusion.
There could be activity in terms of outgoings as well with Sunderland expected to trim some of the fringe players in their squad with both loan moves and permanent transfers a possibility.
Here, we’ll keep you updated with every Sunderland-related transfer story in our live blog as it happens with the clock ticking down:
Sunderland transfer news LIVE: Updates as Kristjaan Speakman eyes deadline day deals
Ben Nelson links
From Football Insider: “Oxford United have agreed to sign Leicester City defender Ben Nelson on loan, sources have told Football Insider.
“A host of Championship clubs, including Sunderland, Bristol City, and Portsmouth have been chasing Nelson’s signature, but Oxford are poised to agree a deal for the highly-rated centre-back.”
Pierre Ekwah update
“Medical examination in progress for Pierre Ekwah in Saint-Etienne.
“If everything is OK, officialization at the end of the day.
“Loan with purchase option for an amount less than €7million.”
Well done, Jobe!
Stansfield bid rejected
Sunderland linked with Ayman Kari
Sunderland have been linked with Ayman Kari by one foreign outlet.
Their report reads: “As revealed by le10sport.com, Ayman Kari's situation is a topic of the end of PSG's summer transfer window. Courted by AS Roma, the young Parisian titi is also in the sights of Sunderland who are pushing behind the scenes.
“According to our information, another club has entered into discussions to recover Ayman Kari. It is Sunderland. The current Championship leader is actively working to obtain the loan of the young PSG midfielder by Friday evening.”
The latest on Patrick Roberts
Deal incoming
More details
Sunderland edging towards new signing
Another transfer link
Sunderland Nation have stated that Sunderland are now considering a loan swoop for David Datro Fofana at Chelsea.
The 21-year-old joined Chelsea from Norwegian side Molde during the 2022-23 campaign in an £11million deal.
Interesting...
Lyon signing players in attacking areas could mean they allow Gift Orban to leave
Tom Cannon update
Stansfield is a former Sunderland target
Cooper on Cannon
Speaking ahead of his side’s Premier League clash against Aston Villa this weekend, Cooper was asked about Cannon’s situation. He said: “He’s definitely a good young player and is attracting a lot of attention. It is possible [that Cannon leaves]. If he does, it will be the decision the club thinks is best. If not, I’ll enjoy working with him.”
Fresh striker link
Sunderland have been linked with a move for Gift Orban by Sunderland Nation.
The attacker joined the club for around €14million (£11.7million) last January.
Their report says that Sunderland are plotting a loan move for the highly-rated player but will face competition from Burnley.
An agreement appears to have been reached between Le Havre and Sunderland for the loan of Timothée Pembélé.
Reports state that a medical for the defender has been booked.
Essential reading ahead of deadline day
The latest transfer news
Sunderland appear to have been handed a triple transfer blow ahead of tonight’s 11pm deadline.
Alexandre Mendy appears to have made the decision to stay at Caen. Sunderland have been trying to sign the 30-year-old French striker all window with Mendy open to a move to the North East. It is thought that the Black Cats had agreed a deal with Caen before their change in ownership.
Negotiations between the Kylian Mbappe-led group and Sunderland then appeared to stall with the player growing frustrated with the process and reiterating his desire to make the move several times in the local press. However, fresh reports claim that Mendy has decided to stay put at Caen now.
Reports have also suggested that Sunderland are now out of the running to sign Leicester City forward Tom Cannon after the Black Cats tabled a £5million bid earlier in the window. The striker is said to be attracting interest from a host of clubs in the Championship on deadline day.
Cardiff City are said to be “closing in” on a deal to sign Sunderland target Roko Simic. The Black Cats are thought to have held talks with Simic during the summer transfer window with Kristjaan Speakman’s interest in the player following Jack Clarke’s departure very much genuine.
20-year-old Roko Simic was rumoured to be in Sunderland for a medical when the news broke last week That, however, was not true, though the Black Cats reported interest in the Croatian forward was genuine and talks had taken place. Simic didn’t feature at all in Tuesday night’s Champions League qualifier game between Red Bull Salzburg and Dynamo Kyiv.
However, fresh reports in Wales have stated that Simic is bound for Sunderland’s rivals in the Championship Cardiff City. Wales Online reporter Glen Williams states: “Cardiff are closing in on the signing of Roko Simic from RB Salzburg. However, my understanding is that he is set to join KV Kortrijk on loan. Club feel he can solve striker issue and be their main CF, but ideally needs another year of top-flight football.”
