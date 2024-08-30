Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland are set for a very busy deadline day with incomings and outgoings.

Sunderland are in advanced talks to seal a loan move for Bournemouth’s Chris Mepham - and the experienced defender has previously spoken in-depth about his future.

It’s thought that the deal that will be without either an option or obligation to buy, and will add significant Championship experience and depth to Regis Le Bris’ defensive options if concluded. The Black Cats are assessing their options with Aji Alese facing a spell on the sidelines and though Dan Ballard is fit again, the club appear to be moving quickly. A number of defenders at the club could also go out on loan before the 11pm deadline, with Zak Johnson, Joe Anderson and Nectar Triantis all possibilties.

Mepham has previously spoken out, back in January, about his limited game time and told the BBC he would need to be "open to all options" after a frustrating spell.

He said: "I have been at the club a long time. I am probably - in football terms - coming to the peak of a career now at 26. The next couple of years are important for me. I'll hopefully have the Euros in the summer. It's important to play week-in-week-out. If you are not getting the game time you want and need to you have to be open to all options.

"It's always tough. You join the club under Eddie Howe in a stable environment. There's probably a big plan for me going forward. When a big change happens like that, a couple of managers come in, for whatever reason you don't get the nod. In contrast to last season I felt I played a lot of games and gave a good account of myself. It could be 101 things. I am not angry towards anyone, I don't carry that negativity. I would like to think I am positive around the place and give encouragement to the lads. I will never not be that guy.

"I just think sometimes things don't always work out as you want and sometimes there's a better fit for you elsewhere."

What other business are Sunderland working on?

Sunderland are also still working on deals for RC Lens defensive midfielder Samis Abdul Samed and Serbian midfielder Milan Aleksic. The club are also keen to make at least one more addition in forward areas, though a deal to sign Leicester City striker Tom Cannon is thought to be increasingly unlikely. The Black Cats are working on a number of potential alternatives.