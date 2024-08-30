Sunderland and Patrick Roberts' transfer stance confirmed after Luton Town link
Sunderland attacker Patrick Roberts is not expected to leave Wearside as things stand, The Echo has learned.
The right winger has started all three of new head coach Régis Le Bris’ league games so far this season with Sunderland recording a trio of victories in the Championship against Cardiff City, Sheffield Wednesday and Burnley.
Reports earlier in the window had suggested that Sunderland were braced for interest in the former Celtic and Manchester City from Championship rivals Luton Town. However, The Echo has been told that the player expects to stay in North East on deadline day with the Black Cats now almost certain to hang onto the 27-year-old.
Roberts has two assists to his name already during the 2024-25 campaign so far and is seen as a key player by decision-makers at Sunderland owing to his vast experience and attacking talent. Roberts is under contract at the Stadium of Light until 2026.
