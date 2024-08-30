Sunderland and Portsmouth team and injury news with nine out and further doubts - gallery

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 29th Aug 2024, 19:00 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2024, 11:30 BST

Sunderland and Portsmouth play at Fratton Park on Saturday

Sunderland and Portsmouth continue their Championship campaigns at Fratton Park on Saturday afternoon.

Both have had strong starts to the campaign, with the Black Cats top of the table and yet to concede a goal. Portsmouth are yet to get their first win but three draws against tough opposition in Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Luton Town represents a solid start to their return to the second tier. Here, we take you through all the team news across both sides for the game..

Team captain Neil will miss out after picked up a red card late in the win against Burnley last week. Alan Browne is likely to replace him, but a move for defensive midfield Salis Adbul Samed is close and if that goes through, he could play some part.

1. Dan Neil - Summer of 2026

Team captain Neil will miss out after picked up a red card late in the win against Burnley last week. Alan Browne is likely to replace him, but a move for defensive midfield Salis Adbul Samed is close and if that goes through, he could play some part. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Sunderland don't yet know how long Alese will be out with an ankle injury picked up in training this week, but he definitely won't be involved this weekend. Dan Ballard is likely to come back into the starting XI. A big blow for Alese who had started the season so well.

2. Aji Alese - out

Sunderland don't yet know how long Alese will be out with an ankle injury picked up in training this week, but he definitely won't be involved this weekend. Dan Ballard is likely to come back into the starting XI. A big blow for Alese who had started the season so well. | PA

Photo Sales
Winger Silvera will be back in the squad this weekend having been ineligible to face his parent club Middlesbrough last weekend.

3. Sammy Silvera - back

Winger Silvera will be back in the squad this weekend having been ineligible to face his parent club Middlesbrough last weekend. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Influential defender missed last weekend's game through injury, meaning boss John Mousinho was forced to play right back Jordan Williams at the heart of defence. Mousinho is confident he'll be back for this game and should come into the side as a result.

4. Conor Shaughnessy - back

Influential defender missed last weekend's game through injury, meaning boss John Mousinho was forced to play right back Jordan Williams at the heart of defence. Mousinho is confident he'll be back for this game and should come into the side as a result. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
