Sunderland and Portsmouth continue their Championship campaigns at Fratton Park on Saturday afternoon.
Both have had strong starts to the campaign, with the Black Cats top of the table and yet to concede a goal. Portsmouth are yet to get their first win but three draws against tough opposition in Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Luton Town represents a solid start to their return to the second tier. Here, we take you through all the team news across both sides for the game..
