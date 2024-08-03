Sunderland's rivals West Brom and Stoke City eye target as Watford want free agent

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan. | Getty Images

Latest Championship news and rumours regarding Sunderland’s league rivals

Sunderland begin the 2024/25 season with an away trip to Cardiff City next weekend. They have turned to Regis Le Bris as their new manager this summer.

The former FC Lorient boss has the chance to bring in some more players before the end of the transfer window. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours from around the Championship...

Defender transfer chase

West Brom and Stoke City are interested in a move for Charleroi defender Stelios Andreou along with Sunderland’s opening day opponents Cardiff City, according to a report by Football Insider. The 22-year-old, who is a Cyprus international with 17 caps under his belt so far in his career, appears to be a wanted man.

He rose up through the academy ranks at Olympiakos Nicosia before breaking into their first-team as a teenager. The centre-back then switched to Belgium in 2021 and is now being linked with a move to the Football League.

Watford eye centre-back

Watford have looked into a potential deal for Liam Cooper following the end of his contract at Leeds United, as per LeedsLive. The Hornets could try and lure the Hull-born man down to Vicarage Road.

Cooper, 32, is now a free agent after his contract at Elland Road expired late last month. He will be weighing up his options.

Leeds signed him back in 2014 from Chesterfield and he went on to play 284 matches for the Whites, scoring 11 goals from defence. He helped them gain promotion to the Premier League under former boss Marcelo Bielsa in 2020.

Oxford United sign winger on loan

Oxford United have signed winger Malcolm Ebiowei on loan from Crystal Palace. The U’s have landed the 20-year-old on a temporary basis as they prepare for life in the second tier after their promotion from League One.

The England youth international has said: “I’m really excited to be here at Oxford United and I can’t wait to get going. I think this will be the place for me to really flourish as a player and I want to give my all for this badge.

“I want to have an important role and do everything I can to meet the ambitions of the football club and I am very excited for that first game against Norwich City and to meet the fans.”

The U’s head coach Des Buckingham has said: “There is real potential and excitement about the signing of Malcolm.

“Malcolm has been training with Crystal Palace throughout the summer and is ready to hit the ground running, and we are excited to see what he can offer when he steps onto the pitch.

“The wide areas are one area that we were keen to make additions to, and with Matt Phillips joining on Thursday, and now Malcolm, these signings will help us play the way we want to going forward.

“I have had some really good conversations with Malcolm before signing, and he is a player and person who is ready to learn and develop, and hopefully we can see the best of him this season.”