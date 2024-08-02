Sunderland AFC issue strong statement after scenes of violent disorder in city centre

Sunderland have moved to condemn the scenes of violent disorder in the city centre tonight | Getty Images

Sunderland AFC have condemned the scenes of violent disorder in the city centre on Friday night.

Buildings and vehicles have been damaged during a demonstration, while Northumbria Police said their officers at the scene had been subject to ‘serious violence’. A local mosque and a police building in the city were also targeted. Citizens were advices to stay clear of the city centre, with the central rail station closed and local transport links disrupted.

Some of those involved win the disorder were seen wearing Sunderland shirts but the club have moved to condemn the scenes.

In a post on social media, the club said: “Tonight’s shameful scenes do not represent our culture, our history, or our people. Our great city is built on togetherness and acceptance, and Sunderland will forever be for all. We are stronger as one community. Now. Then. Always.”

The disorder followed similar scenes in Hartlepool earlier this week, with a number of other rallies planned across the country this weekend. Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said those involved ‘will pay the price for their violence and thuggery’.