'Sunderland will join together and build a bright future' - MP reacts to disorder

Ross Robertson
By Ross Robertson

Editor

Published 2nd Aug 2024, 21:55 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2024, 22:36 BST
Sunderland Central MP Lewis Atkinson said he was “appalled” by disorder in the city centre on Friday night.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, he said: “Our city is not represented by a tiny minority causing trouble.

“(Northumbria Police) have my full support as they respond to criminal thuggery and work to protect all the communities of our city.

“Tomorrow the people of Sunderland will come together and continue to build the bright future that we have – a future where every community of our city feels safe and prospers.”

