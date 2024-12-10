Sunderland will host Bristol City at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday

Sunderland will look to make it two wins from two when they come up against Bristol City in the Championship on Tuesday evening. The Black Cats ended a run of six games without a win when they saw off Stoke City at the Stadium of Light, and will be aiming to build on that performance with another victory on home soil against the Robins.

Speaking after Saturday’s clash, head coach Regis Le Bris said: "With the weather and the opponent, who played good football, it was difficult. But I think we deserved to win this game. We had many chances to score but we didn't, and we had to wait until the end.

“We didn't give up and this was the most important idea today because with the last maybe four games, we had the feeling that it was possible to win but we drew or we lost. In the human brain, when you have a sequence like this you can grow doubt in your mind. We had to believe in our qualities because we have a lot, individually and collectively, and today the conditions were there as a reminder to us that nothing comes easily in life or in football.

"We struggled [to score] but in the end we did it and I hope this will start a new dynamic for us. But we have to reset again, because it is another game on Tuesday. We have to enjoy this, because it was a long battle - not just this game but the ones before."

But as attention now turns to a midweek meeting with Bristol City, here’s everything you need to know about how to keep up to date with all of the action...

When does Sunderland vs Bristol City kick off?

Sunderland will play Bristol City at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday evening in the Championship, with proceedings scheduled to get underway at 7.45pm GMT.

Is Sunderland vs Bristol City on TV?

Yes, Sunderland vs Bristol City will be broadcast live on Sky Sports +, via the red button, with coverage beginning shortly before kick-off. Viewers without a Sky TV subscription can purchase a NOW Sports Day or Month Membership, which will allow them to watch the match in its entirety. A NOW day pass costs £14.99, or customers can purchase a rolling month-long membership for £26 per month for the first six months. Find full details here.

How else can I follow Sunderland vs Bristol City?

BBC Radio Newcastle will be offering live commentary of the match with Nick Barnes and former Sunderland player Gary Bennett. Alternatively, supporters can stay up-to-date with all the latest news and updates from the game with the Sunderland Echo. Our writers Phil Smith and James Copley will bring you all the latest team news, updates, and both pre-match and post-match reaction to some of the game’s biggest talking points.

Tickets for Sunderland's clash with Bristol City are still available. Fans can purchase tickets through the Black Cats’ official website here.