Sunderland are looking to build on their crucial win over Stoke City when Bristol City visit the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night.
Regis Le Bris has some big calls to make and here’s how we think he’ll go, both with his starting XI and his bench...
1. GK - Anthony Patterson
Kept back-to-back clean sheets and little doubt he'll start in this game. | Frank Reid
2. RB - Trai Hume
Browne has done really well in his couple of appearances at right back but Le Bris will want to rotate this week and it'd be no surprise to see Hume return to his more traditional position for this game. | Frank Reid
3. CB - Chris Mepham
Continues to be a crucial part of the XI and no doubt over his place with Dan Ballard still sidelined. Outstanding at West Brom and named in the divisional team of the week as a result. | Richard Sellers/PA Wire
4. CB - Luke O'Nien
Like Mepham, superb in the West Brom win and certain to continue here. | Frank Reid