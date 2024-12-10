Régis Le Bris's Sunderland starting XI and subs to face Bristol City predicted - gallery

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 10th Dec 2024, 11:45 BST

Sunderland are back in Championship action when they face Bristol City on Tuesday night

Sunderland are looking to build on their crucial win over Stoke City when Bristol City visit the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night.

Regis Le Bris has some big calls to make and here’s how we think he’ll go, both with his starting XI and his bench...

Kept back-to-back clean sheets and little doubt he'll start in this game.

1. GK - Anthony Patterson

Kept back-to-back clean sheets and little doubt he'll start in this game. | Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Browne has done really well in his couple of appearances at right back but Le Bris will want to rotate this week and it'd be no surprise to see Hume return to his more traditional position for this game.

2. RB - Trai Hume

Browne has done really well in his couple of appearances at right back but Le Bris will want to rotate this week and it'd be no surprise to see Hume return to his more traditional position for this game. | Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Continues to be a crucial part of the XI and no doubt over his place with Dan Ballard still sidelined. Outstanding at West Brom and named in the divisional team of the week as a result.

3. CB - Chris Mepham

Continues to be a crucial part of the XI and no doubt over his place with Dan Ballard still sidelined. Outstanding at West Brom and named in the divisional team of the week as a result. | Richard Sellers/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Like Mepham, superb in the West Brom win and certain to continue here.

4. CB - Luke O'Nien

Like Mepham, superb in the West Brom win and certain to continue here. | Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Bristol City
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice