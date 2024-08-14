Sunderland transfers: Signings so far, striker needed, transfer window details

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Black Cats will hope to continue adding to their squad during the opening weeks of the Championship season.

The summer transfer window remains open for business as Sunderland look to boost their squad ahead of what they hope will be a successful season.

It would be safe to say the Black Cats were underwhelming at best last season as they laboured to a lower half finish in the Championship and regressed significantly from securing a play-off place during the previous campaign. However, with new head coach Regis Le Bris now in place, there is cautious optimism Sunderland can improve.

There were positive signs in Saturday’s 2-0 win at Cardiff as the Le Bris era got underway with a win in Wales and despite Tuesday’s Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Preston North End, there will be high hopes Le Bris can round off the first week of the new season with a home win against Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday lunchtime.

There will still be a focus on adding to the Black Cats squad throughout the remainder of the summer transfer window - so here is everything you need to know about what business has been done, what could happen and how long Sunderland have to add to their ranks before the window closes.

What business have Sunderland conducted so far?

Sunderland have completed four new signings this summer and all have arrived on free transfers. Goalkeepers Simon Moore and Blondy Nna Noukeu joined the Black Cats after leaving Coventry City and Stoke City respectively and experienced midfielder Alan Browne agreed a switch to Wearside after departing Championship rivals Preston North End. The latest addition came in the form of former Leeds United winger Ian Poveda, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday.

In terms of outgoings, Corry Evans, Bradley Dack, Ellis Taylor and Jack Diamond were all released as their contracts came to an end. Academy product Elliot Embleton has joined League One side Blackpool and goalkeeper Alex Bass moved to Notts County. Jay Matete and Nathan Bishop are both spending the season in League One after respective loan moves to Bolton Wanderers and Wycombe Wanderers.

What are the latest rumours surrounding Sunderland?

One of Sunderland’s main priorities for the remainder of the summer transfer window is to add an experienced striker to their squad. Black Cats head coach Regis Le Bris handed a start to Eliezer Mayenda in Saturday’s Championship opener against Cardiff City as goals from Jack Clarke and Luke O’Nien helped kick off the Frenchman’s reign with a 2-0 win. Nazariy Rusyn was handed a chance to impress in Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup defeat at Preston North End, with Hemir coming off the bench to replace him in the final ten minutes at Deepdale.

Alexandre Mendy scored 22 goals in 37 Ligue 2 appearances for Caen last season. (Photo credit should read NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

One of the main targets is Caen striker Alexandre Mendy and there had been speculation progress was being made over a deal late last month. However, the latest reports in France have suggested a deal ‘no longer seems to be on the horizon’. Mendy trained with his Caen team-mates earlier this week and broadcaster France3 have suggested his presence is something of a surprise after he looked set to leave the club this summer.

In terms of outgoings, Jack Clarke has been consistently linked with a move away from Wearside in recent months with the likes of Southampton, Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town all said to be amongst the winger’s admirers. There had been reports suggesting Clarke had agreed a new deal at the Stadium of Light but the Echo understands those rumours are incorrect. You can read the latest on that situation from James Copley here.

When does the summer transfer window close?

There has been a slight change in the current transfer window this year as Premier League and EFL clubs will have until 11pm on Friday 30th August to conclude their final business of the summer. In previous years, the window has usually closed on the final day of August and that would be moved to the following Monday if deadline day falls on a weekend. However, this year it will remain on the penultimate day of August, bringing it in line with other major leagues in Europe.