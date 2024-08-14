Sky Sports pundit claims Leeds United transfer 'would make sense' for Sunderland star

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland talisman Jack Clarke continues to be the subject of widespread speculation.

Sky Sports pundit Clinton Morrison has claimed that it would ‘make sense’ if Sunderland winger Jack Clarke wanted to seal a return to boyhood club Leeds United this summer.

The 23-year-old’s future on Wearside has been the subject of much speculation in recent weeks following an impressive 2023/24 campaign in which he registered 15 goals and four assists across 40 Championship outings.

Several clubs have been credited with an interest in Clarke since the beginning of the year, including Premier League duo Ipswich Town and Brentford, as well as Italian giants Lazio.

But Morrison is of the belief that the player could be tempted by a move to his former employers, if the opportunity were to arise. Leeds are widely understood to be in the market for a new wide forward following the departure of influential Dutchman Crysencio Summerville, who joined West Ham earlier this month.

Speaking to Betway, the former Crystal Palace striker said: “Why not? Leeds United are a huge football club. In saying that, Jack Clarke is already at a huge club in Sunderland, so he’ll have to weigh it up if he thinks he can get promoted with Sunderland because you never know.

“I think Leeds are one of the favourites to go up, so it would make sense for him to want that move. What Clarke has done for Sunderland since arriving has been amazing, the way he slows people down and goes past them makes him a very good winger.”

Sunderland are believed to value Clarke at around £25 million, and while the player himself is not thought to be pushing for an exit from the Stadium of Light this summer, it is understood that he would be open to the idea of discussing a transfer if a suitable bid for his services were to be tabled between now and the end of August.