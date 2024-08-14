Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland continue to be embroiled in a transfer saga involving Caen striker Alexandre Mendy.

Sunderland’s proposed move for SM Caen striker Alexandre Mendy ‘no longer seems to be on the horizon’, according to claims from the French media.

The 30-year-old has been heavily linked with a transfer to the Stadium of Light for several weeks now, and has made it very clear in recent days that he wishes to seal a switch before the end of the transfer window later this month.

Matters have been complicated by the arrival of new owners at his current club, however, with a consortium fronted by Real Madrid icon Kylian Mbappe completing a takeover of Caen in late July. The World Cup winner and his investors are understood to be eager to keep Mendy, who finished last season as the top scorer in Ligue 2.

In a fresh twist, the Guinea-Bissau international was pictured in first team training with Caen on Tuesday after being absent from their Normandy base for a number of weeks. It is understood that Mendy began pre-season with his teammates, but has been working alone as he waited for his anticipated move to Sunderland to be rubber-stamped.

Taking to social media to share a video of the striker, French journalist Mathieu Billeaud said: “First training session for Lorenzo Rajot, the second recruit of SM Caen - with the presence on the pitch of Alexandre Mendy. While he wants to join Sunderland, the striker has been back at the training centre for a week, contenting himself with work in the room.”

But broadcaster France3 have now responded to the sighting of Mendy with an intriguing update of their own. According to a report from the television channel, the forward’s reappearance at Caen comes as a “big surprise”, and while it is true that he “has been training alone for a month, waiting for a planned transfer”, it is suggested that such an exit “no longer seems to be on the horizon”.

The main issue, as per France3, is that no club - Sunderland included - have managed to offer more than €1 million [£858,000] for Mendy, while Caen value him at around “several million euros”. As such, this latest update goes on to state that it is “not impossible” that Mendy could feature in some capacity during Caen’s season opener against Paris FC this weekend.