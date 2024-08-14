Sunderland send classy 14-word message to Tony Mowbray after Middlesbrough appearance

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland have sent a classy 14-word message to former boss Tony Mowbray after his appearance at Middlesbrough over the weekend.

Mowbray had hoped to return to the dugout at St Andrew’s to lead their push for an immediate return to the Championship but explained his recovery meant he could not lead the club’s preparations for the new campaign.

Mowbray has stated his intention to return to management but says he will only do so after fully recovering and spending time with his family. Mowbray took in Middlesbrough's game against Swansea City at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday and was presented to the crowd at half-time. Mowbray previously played for and managed the Teessiders and hails from the area.

On social media, Sunderland wrote: “All the very best with your continued recovery, Tony. We’re all right behind you!”

Mowbray said during his appearance at the Riverside Stadium: “So many people have been in touch, the football world. I saw the pictures of the stadium wishing me well when I was really, really ill. As I say, it's been a tough six months. I thank everybody in the stadium for the support that I've had. It makes me emotional that people care.

“At the end of the day, I'm just a lad from Redcar who tried his best for the red and white shirts for, I don't know, 400 games and that people care. People come up to me in the street and give me bags of sweets and revels.

“It's embarrassing, but it's really humbling for me that people care about my life, really. My wife and my kids are up there. They've been amazing for six months. My wife's turned into Florence Nightingale. To everybody in the stadium, thank you very much for your help, for your support. And I'm feeling good. Thank you.”

After taking over from Alex Neil, Mowbray guided Sunderland to a sixth-placed finish during the 2022-23 season before losing to eventual promotion-winners Luton Town before being dismissed the following season with the Black Cats firmly in the play-off picture. The Wearsiders would go onto finish 16th last campaign.