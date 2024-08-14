Alexandre Mendy to Sunderland transfer latest; Black Cats linked with ex-Lille midfielder
Sunderland were defeated by Preston North End in the Carabao Cup at Deepdale on Tuesday night.
Here, though, we take you through the latest Sunderland-related transfer headlines that you may have missed ahead of Sunday’s Championship clash against Sheffield Wednesday:
Alexandre Mendy latest
Sunderland striker target Alexandre Mendy has returned to training at Caen.
The Frenchman and his camp have made it clear that he wants to make the move to Sunderland this summer amid transfer interest from the Black Cats. However, Kylian Mbappe’s takeover of the Ligue 2 club appears to have muddied the waters, with the two clubs yet to agree a fee for the player.
in an update on the striker’s situation, French journalist Mathieu Billeaud has taken to social media to share a clip from Caen’s latest training session, in which Mendy is visibly participating.
Captioning the video, Billeaud said: “First training session for Lorenzo Rajot, the second recruit of SM Caen - with the presence on the pitch of Alexandre Mendy. While he wants to join Sunderland, the striker has been back at the training centre for a week, contenting himself with work in the room.”
Sunderland ‘linked’ with Lille midfielder
Sunderland have been linked with French youngster Enzo Bardeli by Football Fan Cast.
The 23-year-old central midfielder progressed through the Lille academy but failed to make a senior appearance at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.
Since then, the player has flourished at USL Dunkerque and helped the club to promotion from the second tier in just his second season before forming part of the team that survived in the top flight.
