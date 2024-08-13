Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland have been linked with a swoop for Alexandre Mendy for some time now.

Sunderland target Alexandre Mendy has been spotted back in first team training with current club SM Caen as speculation continues to simmer over the striker’s future in France.

The 30-year-old has been linked with the Black Cats for several weeks now, and has made no secret of his desire to move to the Stadium of Light in recent days. In a statement released on August 3rd, Mendy laid blame for his stagnating transfer saga at the door of the new investors who completed a takeover of Caen late last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Guinea-Bissau international said: “My decision was made since January and since June my destination is known. I am waiting for my departure, new investors have arrived, I am at their entire disposal. My advisor continues to do his job, I let him do it, I have complete confidence in him.

“Today in my mind I am no longer here because since my last match and my farewell to the Ornano stadium, I do not want to cheat my partners, the club, the supporters. There is no clash, I just count on the word and the commitments of my leaders and I have complete confidence in them. I repeat, I am at the disposal of the new management to explain my choice and I also take advantage of this moment to thank the supporters.”

But in an update on the striker’s situation, French journalist Mathieu Billeaud has taken to social media to share a clip from Caen’s latest training session, in which Mendy is visibly participating.

Captioning the video, Billeaud said: “First training session for Lorenzo Rajot, the second recruit of SM Caen - with the presence on the pitch of Alexandre Mendy. While he wants to join Sunderland, the striker has been back at the training centre for a week, contenting himself with work in the room.”