The double blow that could bring to an end Sunderland striker chase

Sunderland were linked with a loan transfer involving Bournemouth forward Daniel Jebbison.

Bournemouth striker Daniel Jebbison became the latest centre forward to be linked with a prospective move to Sunderland on Monday evening - but the Black Cats may ultimately end up frustrated in their pursuit of the 21-year-old.

Regis Le Bris’ side are still very much in the market for a new attacking focal point this summer, but thus far, have been thwarted in their efforts to bolster the Frenchman’s forward line.

It is within this context that Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie has claimed that Jebbison is one of several strikers Sunderland have been looking at of late, with the feeling around the Stadium of Light being that the former Sheffield United prospect could add ‘pace and power’ to Le Bris’ ranks.

But an update from HITC has seemingly quelled any hope of Jebbison arriving on Wearside before the end of the month. According to the online outlet, Bournemouth have held talks with almost half of the Championship ahead of a potential loan for Jebbison, with Sunderland among a handful of clubs who have been ruled out of the running already.

And matters are further complicated by Bournemouth’s own centre forward situation. The Cherries sold Dominic Solanke to Tottenham Hotspur last week, and with Turkish star Enes Unal out injured, Jebbison has found himself at the forefront of manager Andoni Iraola’s plans - at least for the time being.

Speaking about the present state of his squad, the Spaniard said: "It is a shame because it was a very good chance to do a full pre-season with Enes [Unal], but you cannot control these things. He broke his toe with Turkey and he isn't available right now.

"Jebbison is our specific number nine right now. He has been in all of the pre-season games, but we do have other players and we will try others in training.”

The expectation, as relayed by Downie, is still very much that Jebbison will be loaned out at some point this summer, but until Bournemouth can find a suitable replacement for Solanke, his suitors may have to be patient. For their part, the Cherries failed with a bid for FC Porto star Evanilson earlier in the week.

As for Sunderland, taken in combination, HITC’s report and Iraola’s comments would seem to suggest that they may have to look elsewhere to bring to an end their own centre forward limbo.