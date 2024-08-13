Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The reported Sunderland striker target has signed for one of the club’s Championship rivals...

Tottenham striker Dane Scarlett says joining Oxford United on loan was his “best option” amid reported transfer interest from Sunderland.

The 20-year-old forward has joined The U’s on a season-long loan having spent the first half of last season on loan at Ipswich Town. Scarlett also spent time on loan at Portsmouth in League One during 2022-23.

Speaking after signing for Oxford, Scarlett said: “I’m over the moon to be here and I’m ready to get started. The team done really well last season, and I see an opportunity here for myself.

“Oxford for me was the best option to come and prove myself and show what I can do. I’m a team player that will look to bring goals and hopefully, we can deliver this season.”

Head coach Des Buckingham said: “Dane is such an exciting young centre-forward and it’s fantastic to bring him into the club. I always speak about making sure we sign the right profile of player, both in terms of quality on the pitch and attitude off it, and in Dane, we have found that.

“Dane has been involved with Tottenham throughout their pre-season training and we expect that he can come straight into the group and begin making a difference straight away. Not only does he bring an eye for goal, but his pace and intelligence will be important to us both in the way we attack and in the way we press out of possession.”

Sunderland remains in the market for reinforcements in the centre-forward area as Régis Le Bris’ side prepare to face Preston in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday and Sheffield Wednesday in the League on Sunday.