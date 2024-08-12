Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland have been linked with three strikers over the weekend with the transfer window due to shut this month

Sunderland's hunt for a striker appears to be heating up with three names linked with a move to the Stadium of Light in recent days.

The Black Cats started the season with Eliezer Mayenda in the number nine position against Cardiff City in the Championship last weekend. Régis Le Bris’ side won 2-0 in Wales but looked light up front.

The transfer window shuts at the end of the month meaning Sunderland have some time to conclude more incomings. The Wearsiders have been linked once again with Dan Jebbison.

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie wrote on X: Daniel Jebbison is one of a handful of forwards Sunderland are considering as they look to sign a striker this window.

“The 21-year-old only signed for Bournemouth last month, but will be loaned out. Black Cats want to bring in a striker & feel Canadian-born Jebbison could add pace & power to their attack. But they’re exploring other options & yet to make an approach for Jebbison.”

Over the weekend, Sunderland have also linked with Will Lankshear. The Tottenham youth player has spent time at Arsenal and Sheffield United during his career so far and at 19 years old is looking to find minutes during the 2024-25 season.

Sunderland Nation states that the Black Cats have “registered an interest” in the striker early in the window but also adds that a deal to bring Lankshear on loan to Wearside would likely be decided later on in the window.

Sunderland Nation also state that Sunderland hold a “significant interest” in signing Tottenham striker Dane Scarlett this summer