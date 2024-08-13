Sunderland and Preston North End team and injury news with four out and two doubts: Photo gallery

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 13th Aug 2024, 07:00 GMT

Sunderland and Preston begin their Carabao Cup campaigns on Tuesday night

Sunderland are back in action at Deepdale on Tuesday night as they taken on Preston North End in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

There will be some unknowns for Sunderland as they face an opponent without a permanent boss, Ryan Lowe remarkably leaving his role on Monday just one game into the Championship campaign. Both sides are expected to make numerous changes for the game. Here, we take you through all the important team news across the two teams...

Defender is currently sidelined with an injury picked up on the opening weekend of pre-season but will return to light training next week. Will miss the next couple but not too far away.

Defender is currently sidelined with an injury picked up on the opening weekend of pre-season but will return to light training next week. Will miss the next couple but not too far away. | Frank Reid Photo: Frank Reid

Poveda is not yet fully match fit following his arrival as a free agent but Le Bris has said that he should be available soon. Unlikely to be involved as soon as this weekend.

Poveda is not yet fully match fit following his arrival as a free agent but Le Bris has said that he should be available soon. Unlikely to be involved as soon as this weekend. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Ugbo missed out on the squad for opening day as the paperwork around his move from Troyes had not been processed in time. Came off the bench during the Carabao Cup win over Hull City and so is likely to have a big part to play here - albeit probably as an impact sub. A Sunderland target at one stage this summer.

Ugbo missed out on the squad for opening day as the paperwork around his move from Troyes had not been processed in time. Came off the bench during the Carabao Cup win over Hull City and so is likely to have a big part to play here - albeit probably as an impact sub. A Sunderland target at one stage this summer. | Getty Images

Signed for Sheff Wed in the summer after his contract at West Brom expired. Isn't thought to be serious but unlikely to play a major part at the Stadium of Light this weekend.

Signed for Sheff Wed in the summer after his contract at West Brom expired. Isn't thought to be serious but unlikely to play a major part at the Stadium of Light this weekend. | PA

