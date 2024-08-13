Sunderland are back in action at Deepdale on Tuesday night as they taken on Preston North End in the first round of the Carabao Cup.
There will be some unknowns for Sunderland as they face an opponent without a permanent boss, Ryan Lowe remarkably leaving his role on Monday just one game into the Championship campaign. Both sides are expected to make numerous changes for the game. Here, we take you through all the important team news across the two teams...
1. Dan Ballard - Out
Defender is currently sidelined with an injury picked up on the opening weekend of pre-season but will return to light training next week. Will miss the next couple but not too far away. | Frank Reid Photo: Frank Reid
2. Ian Poveda - major doubt
Poveda is not yet fully match fit following his arrival as a free agent but Le Bris has said that he should be available soon. Unlikely to be involved as soon as this weekend. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
3. Ike Ugbo - available
Ugbo missed out on the squad for opening day as the paperwork around his move from Troyes had not been processed in time. Came off the bench during the Carabao Cup win over Hull City and so is likely to have a big part to play here - albeit probably as an impact sub. A Sunderland target at one stage this summer. | Getty Images
4. Nathaniel Chalobah - major doubt
Signed for Sheff Wed in the summer after his contract at West Brom expired. Isn't thought to be serious but unlikely to play a major part at the Stadium of Light this weekend. | PA
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.