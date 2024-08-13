Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland midfielder Pierre Ekwah will return to action at Preston on Tuesday night

Régis Le Bris has confirmed that Pierre Ekwah will return to action for Sunderland at Preston North End on Tuesday night.

Ekwah has been absent since Sunderland’s pre-season friendly against Nottingham Forest in Spain, when he picked up a back injury shortly after being introduced as a second-half substitute against Nottingham Forest. The midfielder returned to the squad for the opening-day win over Cardiff City and is line to start in the Carabao Cup first round tie at Deepdale.

The 22-year-old could yet leave the club this summer with a number of teams interested in a move for the talented midfielder, with Udinese making an official approach earlier this summer but at a level that was well below the club’s valuation.

Le Bris says he isn’t sure whether Ekwah will be at the club beyond the end of the window but says his first focus is getting the midfielder back to full fitness. He has spoken with the midfielder about his role in the team ahead of Tuesday night’s game and is eager to see what he can bring to the table.

"Of course, everything is possible,” Le Bris said.

“At the moment, Pierre has only been able to play two games in pre season and in the second one, he got injured very early. So now he's ready to play and to compete for the team. For sure, he needs some time to feel better and to build confidence and sharpness. So my focus is on tomorrow's game and then after that, we will see what happens. At the moment, he is still with us and I have no expectations as to what happens. I spoke with Pierre this morning about his position in our team - when he was young he played as a ten but neither of us see him in that role now. We think he can be very effective as both a six and an eight, for sure.” Ekwah is likely to play alongside Chris Rigg at Deepdale, with Adil Aouchiche in the attacking midfield role.