Everything Alexandre Mendy and his camp have said about the striker leaving Caen for Sunderland this summer.

Sunderland remain locked in negotiations to sign Alexandre Mendy from Caen.

Mendy has been one of the strikers on Sunderland’s radar this summer, with the 30-year-old finishing top-scorer in the French second tier last season. Mendy is training on his own and his latest comments make clear that the changes at the club have not altered his desire to test himself in the North East.

Here, we take a look at everything Mendy and his camp have said about the potential move to Sunderland:

“Trust has been broken...”

Mendy’s camp (Aug 7): “A word is worth more than millions and what is happening today is a disgrace,” an unnamed advisor is quoted as saying to Foot Mertaco. “First of all, and to make things clear, I wanted to thank the Mbappe clan who welcomed Alex and showed their commitment to the player.

“It is important to clarify for the supporters that the new investors are not responsible for this situation. Today, it is Pierre-Antoine Capton and Olivier Pickeu who have committed to letting Alex go, even freely.

“After more than two months of negotiations, Pierre-Antoine Capton has never intervened to keep his commitments and I hold him primarily responsible. As a former footballer, I am astounded by the behaviour of the former management.

“How can we imagine that the player can be mentally ready for the upcoming season after having been betrayed in this way? I fight against all forms of injustice in this environment and what is happening at the moment is not tolerable.

“Trust has been broken. I would like to thank all the supporters for the messages of support for Alex, who carries SM Caen in his heart and who has always respected the institution.”

“At the time Sunderland arrived, there was no more debate.”

Alexandre Mendy (July 21): “At the time Sunderland arrived, there was no more debate. I could have gone into exile in Saudi Arabia with the idea of a golden retreat but I still have things to do in football and when Yace (his advisor) called me to tell me Sunderland, it’s as if I had blinders.

“It’s a sporting choice and I’m really looking forward to starting this new adventure. I know the club well, he told me about President Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, his values and convictions that are the ones I share. There is also coach Régis Le Bris, a very strong coach tactically, who can make me pass a milestone. It exudes serenity and natural strength.

“I also watched the three seasons of the documentary “Sunderland ‘Til I Die”, I am aware that it is a club that can bring me a lot. I am really looking forward to my medical examination to go to England with my wife and children and to discover this stadium, these fans and this magnificent atmosphere.”

“I do not understand, I feel wronged and betrayed.”

Alexandre Mendy (Aug 3): “I read a lot of things but I have always respected the institution. If I am not in training, it is in agreement with Olivier Pickeu and Pierre-Antoine Capton. I do not want to engage in a power struggle with the club but, today, I am very affected by this situation, I do not understand, I feel wronged and betrayed.

“My decision was made since January and since June my destination is known. I am waiting for my departure, new investors have arrived, I am at their entire disposal. My advisor continues to do his job, I let him do it, I have complete confidence in him.

“Today in my mind I am no longer here because since my last match and my farewell to the Ornano stadium, I do not want to cheat my partners, the club, the supporters. There is no clash, I just count on the word and the commitments of my leaders and I have complete confidence in them. I repeat, I am at the disposal of the new management to explain my choice and I also take advantage of this moment to thank the supporters.

“Thank you sincerely for the love I received, especially during the communion with the fans on the last day, alongside my wife and children, it is a moment engraved for life. Now, it is impossible for me to refuse what I have sought through the strength of my work, it is the reward for my work, my investment and I hope that everyone will respect their commitments.”

Sunderland’s Mendy attempts slammed by journalist

Sunderland’s attempts to bring Alexandre Mendy to the club have been slammed by a French journalist.

French journalist Mohamed Toubache-Ter has said on X (translated): “Furthermore, Stade Malherbe Caen wants to keep its striker Alexandre Mendy. A case very poorly managed by Olivier Pickeu. By the way, if the sale had to take so long, the latter is responsible. It’s in the past, Caen is liberated & the future is serene.

“The new shareholders have to deal with Pickeu’s poor management of this issue, there are things that have been said and we know the rest. After that, Sunderland’s offer is ridiculous… Mendy is not a packet of crisps from LIDL, eh?’