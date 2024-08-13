Regis Le Bris changed all eleven players for the game and though they started well, a far more experienced Preston North End side ultimately ran out comfortable winners. They changed just three players from opening day and a deflected goal from Ryan Ledson gave them a first-half lead. Mads Frokjaer then made the points safe in what was a much more dominant second-half showing from the hosts. Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players...