Sunderland were knocked out of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night after falling to a 2-0 defeat at Deepdale.
Regis Le Bris changed all eleven players for the game and though they started well, a far more experienced Preston North End side ultimately ran out comfortable winners. They changed just three players from opening day and a deflected goal from Ryan Ledson gave them a first-half lead. Mads Frokjaer then made the points safe in what was a much more dominant second-half showing from the hosts. Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players...
1. Simon Moore
Did really well either side of half time, making some strong blocks to prevent Sunderland from conceding from a number of Preston set pieces. Possibly beaten a little easily for the second goal but had a decent night. 6 | Frank Reid
2. Zak Johnson
Good in the air and defended aggressively. Got forward at times but his in-possession game is a work in progress - understandable given he’s a centre half first and foremost. Player of promise but not a full back. 6 | Photo: Frank Reid
3. Nectar Triantis
Tired late on but given this was his football of any note since last season, did fairly well. Tidy in possession and won plenty of duels. 6 | Frank Reid Photo: Frank Reid
4. Leo Hjelde
Sunderland struggled down their left flank for much of the game and it caught up with them for the first goal. Lost the ball in dangerous areas on a couple of occasions. 5 | Ian Horrocks
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.