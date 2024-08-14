Watch more of our videos on Shots!

James Copley: Three things I thought during Preston vs Sunderland and five moments you may have missed...

Sunderland were knocked out of the Carabao Cup in the first round against Preston North End at Deepdale on Tuesday night.

After a bright start, the Black Cats fell behind as Ryan Ledson’s deflected shot handed Preston a first-half lead. The home side then doubled their lead after the break with Mads Frøkjær-Jensen netting a second

Here, though, James Copley takes you through his thoughts during the game and the moments you may have missed:

In defence of Zak Johnson

As seems to be the case on social media these days, Sunderland’s poor performance against Preston North End on Tuesday caused a little bit of a backlash amongst fans with some (not all) suggesting Zak Johnson should be sold.

I felt for Johnson. For one, he is a centre-back playing at right-back in a second-string side and it was only his third senior appearance for Sunderland - and one of those was in the Papa John’s Trophy. A local lad and Sunderland fan, Johnson has only just turned 20 and it is probably harsh to judge him so soon. The England youth international probably needs another loan this season to develop - but let’s not crucify him just yet...

Time is probably up for Joe Anderson

Like Johnson, I did feel a little for Joe Anderson on the night. He is not a left-back naturally and found himself up against Brad Potts, Robbie Brady and Will Keane with Preston needing a result after the departure of Ryan Lowe.

It was a tough task for Anderson but there is no getting away from the fact that the former Everton man was poor on the night. At 23 years old, he isn’t going to play for Sunderland regularly barring a big injury crisis.

It would be best for both player and club if Anderson were moved on this summer - whether on loan or permanently. Sunderland, however, would likely need to replace him with a squad player to retain the depth.

Simon Moore looked competent

Sunderland’s back-up goalkeeper Simon Moore looks like a competent option should Anthony Patterson pick up an injury.

The former Coventry City stopper should have probably done better for Preston’s second goal but before that, made several saves to deny the hosts and keep the score down. Moore certainly looks like an upgrade on Alex Bass and Nathan Bishop.

Jewi caught napping

Sunderland winger Jewison Bennette was caught napping before the game had even started. In a rather amusing video, the Costa Rica international attacker was filmed by summer signing Alan Browne getting some sleep as the Black Cats made their way to Deepdale to face Preston North End.

Of course, the video immediately did the rounds on social media with many fans amused at the footage. Bennette came on as a second-half substitute on Sunderland’s left-hand side, replacing Romaine Mundle but failed to make much of an impact.

David Moyes spotted at Deepdale

Former Preston and Sunderland boss David Moyes was spotted at Deepdale watching his two former clubs go at it in the Carabao Cup.

The Scot is better thought of at Preston given his disastrous stint with Sunderland in the Premier League. Moyes’ appearance at Deepdale did cause a minor stir, however, with Preston on the lookout for a manager. Moyes is now out of work having left West Ham at the end of last season.

Injury scare for Pierre Ekwah

Having only just returned to first-team duties, midfielder Pierre Ekwah caused concern amongst Sunderland fans in the 20th minute of the game.

The former West Ham midfielder came off worse during a clash in the middle of the field and was down on the ground for a couple of minutes prompting concerns he had re-injured himself. However, Ekwah recovered and managed to play the full 90 minutes under Régis Le Bris.

Sam Greenwood booed

Sunderland-born attacker and former Black Cats youth player Sam Greenwood was treated to a smattering of boos from the away end as he entered the field during the second half.

The attacker started his career at Sunderland as a youngster alongside current team captain Dan Neil but moved on to Arsenal following the club’s relegation to League One. Greenwood would then move on to Leeds United.

Greenwood spent last season on loan at Sunderland’s local rivals Middlesbrough under Michael Carrick in the Championship. The attacker played in 35 league games for Boro and scored five goals, one of which came against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

The 22-year-old England youth international signed a season-long loan deal with Preston earlier this summer and made his Championship debut for the club against Sheffield United in what turned out to be Lowe’s last game in charge at the club.

Regis Le Bris’ transfer selection hints

Le Bris’ selection offered several transfer hints ahead of the game

Bennette taking a spot on Le Bris’ bench suggests a loan exit for the winger is not close during the transfer window. Hemir also falls into that same category. However, there was no place for Timothee Pembele with the full-back’s future this summer uncertain.

Le Bris was also asked about the future of ex-PSG man Pembele after the game against Preston: “Yes, we are looking for a possibility of a loan for him,” Le Bris said when asked by The Echo about the full-back’s future this season

Summer signing Ian Poveda didn’t make Le Bris’ bench as he works his way back into contention after joining the club from Leeds United this summer.