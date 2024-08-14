Update on £25m-rated Sunderland star's contract status amid online rumours of new two-year deal
Sunderland’s star man Jack Clarke has not signed a deal at Sunderland despite internet rumours this week, The Echo understands.
The former Leeds United and Tottenham man started Sunderland’s opening day win away to Cardiff City in the Championship last Saturday and netted the second goal of the game under new head coach Régis Le Bris.
Clarke has two-years left to run on his current after joining the Black Cats two summers ago following an impressive loan stint in League One, where he helped Sunderland to promotion to the Championship under Alex Neil.
Since joining Sunderland, the 23-year-old has cemented himself as one of the best and most efficient wingers in the championship, scoring 25 times and chipping in with 16 assists in the league since the 2022-23 season.
Rumours and speculation surfaced online this week stating that Clarke had signed a new two-year deal at Sunderland this summer. However, The Echo has learned that this claim is false with the player and club remaining at an impasse when it comes to contract negotiations.
Several clubs in the Premier League have been linked with a deal to sign Clarke this summer with Southampton, Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town understood to have shown an interest. Burnley and Lazio have also seen historic bids rejected during the last couple of windows.
Clarke remains settled at Sunderland and is unlikely to force a move away from the Stadium of Light this summer but is said to be open to discussing the possibility of a Premier League move should the right opportunity present itself and his current club accepts a bid for him.
Sunderland are thought to rate Clarke at around the £25million mark amid interest from top-level Premier League clubs. Tottenham will also be due a percentage of any money the Black Cats sell their former player for.
“I think his position with us is perfect,” Sunderland head coach Le Bris said of Clarke and his situation last week. “Let's not change anything! Stay with us, keep growing because we need this kind of player. The rest, I don't know. He's an important player for us, for sure.”
