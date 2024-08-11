Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland’s club captain Luke O’Nien has delivered a short but sweet message to fans post Cardiff City.

The Black Cats won their first game of the new Championship season under new head coach Régis Le Bris in Wales against Cardiff City. Luke O’Nien scored Sunderland’s opening goal after Dennis Cirkin poked across Patrick Roberts’ free-kick.

Sunderland then doubled their lead in the second half with Jobe Bellingham setting up Jack Clarke for a trademark finish in front of a raucous away end at the Cardiff City Stadium containing thousands of Wearsiders.

After the game, O’Nien took to social media to pay tribute to Sunderland supporters. He said: “Great start to the campaign from the boys in Wales. Thank you travelling fans!!!!”

Sunderland recently confirmed a new leadership group for the 2024-25 campaign, with O’Nien confirmed as the club captain following Corry Evans’ departure.

But O’Nien will not wear the armband on matchdays, with Dan Neil given the responsibility of leading the team through games. Sunderland have appointed a six-player leadership group, with Alan Browne, Jobe Bellingham, Trai Hume and Dan Ballard also handed additional responsibility.

Head coach Regis Le Bris said it was important to have a variety of different leaders on the pitch, and believes it is genuinely crucial to the team’s prospects over the course of the campaign.

“I think it's a big part of the performance, the way we can lead the team during the games,” Le Bris said. “Often we want to choose one captain, who can solve all the problems. For me, it doesn't work like that.

“As a team, we need to have many leaders. Some of them vocal, others will lead through how they make little adjustments. We want to create a group of leaders who understand the game, who have the ability to adjust the little details in a game. That will be my decision.”

Luke O’Nien said it was a ‘massive privilege’: “Sunderland is my home, so it’s a massive privilege to be named Club captain. I’ve been here a long time and I’m proud of what we have achieved, but my ambition is to help take the club further. Like the rest of the team, I’m excited about the new season and I can’t wait to get started.”

Neil said walking out with the armband would be a moment he will never forget: “This is another proud moment in my Sunderland career. I’m ready for this opportunity and the responsibility it involves, and I’m grateful for the continued support I know I’ll receive from my teammates and the staff. Walking out at the Stadium of Light wearing the armband is a moment I’m looking forward to and one I know I’ll never forget.”

Neil added post-Cardiff City: “The first game is always a really tough one because you don’t know what team you’re going to come up against. That was a very different Cardiff to the one we’ve played against in the last two years.

“In the previous years, they were very direct and sat off out of possession, but they were there complete opposite today. There was lots of fluidity and good movement from them, and they tried to press us.”