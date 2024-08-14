Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Régis Le Bris talked about the futures of Timothee Pembele and Zak Johnson after the Preston game.

Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris answered two interesting transfer questions after Sunderland’s loss to Preston North End in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening at Deepdale.

Le Bris opted to start 20-year-old Zak Johnson at right-back for the clash after an impressive spell on loan at Dundalk last season. The defender has recently expressed a desire to play as many games as possible during the 2024-25 season and hinted he could look to leave on loan once again.

Sunderland’s head coach, however, sounded keen to keep Johnson at the club but stopped short of saying that the former Hartlepool United player was unavailable for loan, admitting the Wearsiders could look for a move for him.

“He played as a right-back today, so it's a different position for him,” Le Bris said when asked about Johnson and his future at Sunderland this season by The Echo. “I think centre-back is his best position. He still wants to learn, he's at his best 100 per cent all the time, so I like this kind of player.”

“The competition in this position is high at the club, so we'll see if it's better for him and for the club to go on loan or not. I like this personality who is always involved in the game, in the training session as well.”

Le Bris was also asked about the future of ex-PSG man Timothee Pembele, who was left out of the squad to face Preston. “Yes, we are looking for the possibility of a loan but nothing is close at the moment.”, Le Bris said when asked by The Echo about Pembele.