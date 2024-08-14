Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland were knocked out of the Carabao Cup in the first round at Deepdale on Tuesday night.

Goals either side of half time from Ryan Ledson and Mads Frokjaer were enough to see the hosts past an entirely-changed Sunderland XI. Here’s the story of the game and its key talking points from a Sunderland perspective...

SELECTION APPROACHES IN STARK CONTRAST - AND A BIG TRANSFER HINT

As expected, Regis Le Bris rang the changes and indeed names an entirely different starting XI from Cardiff on Saturday. The head coach said this was an important opportunity to get those not currently in the side minutes and time to familiarise themselves with the system, arguing that six or seven of them would have a big part to play over the course of the campaign as injuries, form etc enter the equation. For Preston, the approach was completely different. After Ryan Lowe’s shock departure on Monday morning, interim boss Mike Marsh named a strong side which included just three changes from the side that lost to Sheffield United on Friday night. That was a strong advantage for the hosts, and necessary context for judging the game that followed. It was also a particularly young Sunderland side, with Simon Moore and Nazariy Rusyn the only players selected over the age of 22.

There was also a big transfer hint in Sunderland’s squad. Though Luis Hemir and Jewison Bennette were included despite being told that they could go out on loan this month, Timothee Pembele was not. Le Bris confirmed last week the club were talking to the player about a possible loan move before the end of the window and that now looks increasingly likely.

SUNDERLAND IMPRESS - THOUGH MOORE CALLED INTO ACTION

It was a scrappy start to the game but the energy and application of Sunderland’s reshuffled side was very good and once they began to show a bit of composure and get their foot on the ball, they really took control. They went close to forging a chance after some nice play on the left, Mundle getting away from his markers and sliding in Aouchiche. The attacking midfielder cut a dangerous cross back into the six-yard box but Woodman got there before Rusyn could convert. Moments later, they created a huge chance when Mundle did well to win a corner - one which the Black Ctas took quickly. Aouchiche whipped a cross to the back post where Abdoullah Ba rose to meet it a matter of seven yards out. He couldn’t make the connection, heading into his midriff and wide.

Sunderland were dominant but Preston did offer a set-piece threat, and Moore had do to very well to block and then kick clear a loose ball from a corner. Moments later, Hughes rose highest to meet a Brady free kick at the back post and did well to palm well clear of the danger zone.

MOORE CONTINUES TO IMPRESS - BUT DEFLECTION BEATS HIM

The experienced goalkeeper made his best save yet when a rare Sunderland error let Preston in, a loose pass from Anderson in the left back position allowed the hosts to quickly break into the box. Hjelde couldn’t land his challenge and Riis looked certain to score as a result, Moore doing very well to save with his trailing boot.

The goalkeeper couldn’t do much when Frokjaer played in Potts down the right shortly after, the cross from Potts finding Ledson inside the box. His effort took a deflection off Johnson and with Moore having already gone to ground, the ball trickled over the line to give Preston a lead that was probably harsh on Le Bris’ side.

Sunderland would forge one nice opening before the break, some nice play allowing Rigg to find Aouchiche on the edge of the box. He did well to find space for his shot but just couldn’t get it away from Woodman, who was able to punch clear at a comfortable height. Sunderland had played well in the first half and there were many positives for Le Bris, but they trailed at the break.

SET PIECE CONCERNS CONTINUE

Sunderland were fortunate not to be punished moments into the second half when Hjelde lost possession near his own, the hosts not decisive enough to take full advantage. Moore had to then back another strong block as set pieces continued to be an issue, Preston winning first contact at a corner which allowed Whiteman to volley goalward from the edge of the box. The effort was fairly close to Moore, but he didn’t see it until late and did well to boot clear.

Sunderland didn’t register an effort of note until 20 minutes into the second half, Woodman punching clear Rusyn’s effort from a narrow angle. Preston looked far more comfortable than they had in the first, physically dominant and particularly at the back where their three central defenders were snuffing out danger with relative ease.

PRESTON DOUBLE THEIR ADVANTAGE

Sunderland were just beginning to edge their way up the pitch and apply some pressure when the hosts doubled their advantage. Le Bris had just made is first change and perhaps the disruption cost them as Preston quickly broke through midfield. Frokjaer was fortunate that a ricochet pushed the ball into his path but from there he did well, driving to the edge of the box and firing a low effort past Moore at his near post.

PRESTON SEE IT OUT FOR DESERVED WIN

It was probably apt that one of the last big chances of the game fell to Preston, with Lindsay heading over the bar when meeting a Sam Greenwood free kick. Preston had dominated set pieces throughout the game and the quality of Greenwood’s delivery took that to another level in the second half. Preston almost added a third when Osmajic pounced on a loose ball to strike the inside of the post from distance.

There had been positives for Le Bris in the first half but Sunderland were comfortably second best thereafter. Preston had a clear advantage physically and in the cohesion of their side, and that should be factored in to the assessment of their performance. All the same, there are probably few who have really pushed their claims for more minutes and the reality is that many of those involved here will now return to the U21s or step up their search for a loan move.

Sunderland XI: Moore; Johnson, Triantis, Hjelde, Anderson; Ekwah (Jones, 70), Rigg; Ba (Bennette, 80), Aouchiche (Watson, 80), Mundle; Rusyn (Hemir, 80)

Subs: Nna Noukeu; Crompton, Neil, O’Nien, Hume

Preston North End XI: Woodman; Storey, Linday, Hughes; Potts, Ledson (Kesler-Hayden, 74), Whiteman (Thordarson, 68), Brady (Greenwood, 57); Frokjaer, Keane (Holmes, 68), Riis (Osmajic, 68)

Subs: Cornell, Whatmough, Bauer, Best

Bookings: Hjelde, 24 Brady, 30

Attendance: