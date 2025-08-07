Marc Guiu signs, Ekwah 'furious' at £5.1m deal, and Sunderland face fresh competition for targets

Sunderland’s summer transfer window continues to deliver headlines, with more movement behind the scenes and on the pitch as Régis Le Bris and Kristjaan Speakman reshape the squad for life in the Premier League.

Triantis future uncertain amid fresh Hibs links

Reports have emerged of renewed interest in centre-back Nectar Triantis, with The Sun’s Alan Nixon claiming that Hibernian are keen on a permanent deal. The 22-year-old Australian made 34 appearances during his loan spell at Easter Road last season and is reportedly available for a reasonable fee, with Sunderland said to have left him out of their Premier League squad. Nixon suggests that Hibs could use funds from the sale of Lewis Miller to Stoke City to finance the move.

However, conflicting reports from Hibs Observer journalist Liam Bryce state that a return to the Scottish Premiership side remains “unlikely as things stand.” He also claims Triantis is still involved with the Sunderland squad, despite his absence from recent pre-season friendlies. The situation remains fluid, but it’s clear the young defender’s future is one to watch.

Ekwah transfer controversy emerges

Meanwhile, former Sunderland midfielder Pierre Ekwah is reportedly at odds with Saint-Étienne after claims emerged that the player was unaware of the club's decision to make his loan deal permanent. French outlet Peuple-Vert reports that Saint-Étienne triggered a €6million (£5.1million) clause in the loan agreement without properly informing the player or his representatives.

Ekwah, who made the move to France last season following limited minutes under Le Bris, is said to be “furious” with how the situation has been handled. The fallout may explain why neither Sunderland nor Saint-Étienne have publicly announced the deal, and it raises questions about the midfielder's future. The Ligue 1 club reportedly won’t allow him to leave for free and are now considering sending him to the reserves if the standoff isn’t resolved.

Sunderland-linked El Khannouss holds Leeds talks

Elsewhere, Sunderland are among a host of clubs linked with Leicester City midfielder Bilal El Khannouss. However, journalist Sacha Tavolieri reports that Leeds United have scheduled a meeting with the 21-year-old in the coming days, while Crystal Palace may also enter the fray depending on their summer outgoings.

El Khannouss has a reported £24.5million release clause, and Tavolieri claims Leeds are prepared to meet it. The Moroccan international has attracted interest from West Ham, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, and Monaco – and although Sunderland’s interest remains credible, competition for the player’s signature is fierce.

Guiu arrives on loan from Chelsea

Confirmed news arrived on Wednesday as Sunderland completed the loan signing of Chelsea striker Marc Guiu. The 19-year-old, who had been expected on Wearside last weekend, completed his medical on Wednesday and signed a straight season-long loan.

Guiu becomes Sunderland’s ninth summer signing and will compete with Eliezer Mayenda and Wilson Isidor for minutes. Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “In a loan acquisition, we not only have to convince the player but also the parent club, and we thank Chelsea for placing their trust in us.” According to The Athletic, Sunderland will pay a financial penalty to Chelsea if Guiu does not play a certain number of games.

Mayenda agrees new long-term deal

Finally, Fabrizio Romano has reported that Sunderland have agreed a new long-term contract with Eliezer Mayenda. The Spanish forward scored 10 goals and registered five assists last season, including a crucial strike in the play-off final. With Premier League football on the horizon, Sunderland have moved quickly to secure his future amid growing outside interest.

With more incomings expected, Sunderland’s summer business is far from over – but key contract renewals, loan additions and potential exits continue to shape what’s becoming a defining window for the club.

