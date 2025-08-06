Fabrizio Romano: Key Sunderland first team star agrees long-term contract extension

Eliezer Mayenda is reportedly set to commit his long term future to Sunderland

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland have agreed a new long-term contract with striker Eliezer Mayenda, according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

The Spaniard enjoyed a breakout campaign on Wearside last term, establishing himself as a key first team figure, and registering 10 goals and five assists across all competitions, including a vital strike in the Championship play-off final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And with the Black Cats now preparing to make the step up to the Premier League after an eight-year absence, Romano has stated that an agreement has been reached that will keep the attacker at the Stadium of Light for the foreseeable future.

Writing on X, the renowned journalist said: “Sunderland agree new deal for Eliezer Mayenda, set to be signed very soon and valid until June 2030. Despite interest from several clubs, Mayenda only wanted to stay at SAFC”.

A new deal for Mayenda, if it is confirmed by the club, would mark the latest in a long line of positive deals from Sunderland this summer. Alongside eight new signings, including ambitious swoops for the likes of Granit Xhaka and Habib Diarra, the Black Cats also announced a contract extension for head coach Regis Le Bris earlier in the week.

For his part, Le Bris has signed on until 2028, and delivering a message to supporters shortly after the news was revealed, he said: “This unity, this team, this collective work... we can win or lose, football is like that. But if we feel that we share something special, something different, we can feel that we are united. I think that this is the best way to face the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In football if you don't share, if you believe that it is always about individual talents, I think you will struggle really quickly. And the opposite way, if you think that being connected and aligned is a strength, you can grow really quickly. I think last season we were not always impressive from a technical point of view, but the quality of the team through their connections was really impressive until the end. 'Til the End was our mantra and it was 'Til The End as a unit."

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

What has Eliezer Mayenda said about his time at Sunderland ahead of the new Premier League season?

Speaking to The Echo during Sunderland’s pre-season preparations, Mayenda reiterated his determination to make a success of his career on Wearside. He said: “It's my mentality. I fight for everything. I fought to be in the team last season and I know it is going to the same this season. I'll take the same mentality in, nothing will change. I will work very well again every day to try and be in the team, and then to try and help my team mates in every game. For every player, all you can do is work every day and wait for your chance. When it comes, do your best to take it."

He continued: "I try to give everything in a game for the fans. I fight for the club and for the team, and the fans are a big part of our team and our club. I think it is the identity of this team to fight like this for the fans and the club. I appreciate it really, it's a really special feeling."

Your next Sunderland read: Sunderland plotting £25.5m transfer raid for La Liga defender wanted by Bayer Leverkusen – reports