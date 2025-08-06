Transfer news: Sunderland-linked attacker joins Derby County on loan from Liverpool

Ex-Newcastle and Liverpool midfielder Bobby Clark has joined Derby after being linked with Sunderland

Bobby Clark has returned to English football after completing a season-long loan move to Derby County – with Sunderland among the clubs previously linked to the former Liverpool youngster.

The 20-year-old midfielder joins the Rams from Red Bull Salzburg for the 2025–26 Championship campaign, becoming John Eustace’s ninth signing of the summer and third loan arrival. Clark featured against Derby for Salzburg earlier in pre-season and now reunites with Eustace’s squad as he looks to get regular first-team minutes back in England.

At one point, Sunderland were said to have been tracking Clark throughout the summer. According to Liverpool insider @DaveOCKOP, the Black Cats were one of several clubs monitoring the situation alongside Rangers, Wrexham and MLS side Chicago Fire.

Red Bull Salzburg paid a reported £10million to sign Clark in August 2024, reuniting him with former Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders. Liverpool inserted a 17.5% sell-on clause into the deal – though it reportedly only activates once a specific transfer threshold is met.

Clark made 17 appearances last season for Salzburg, scoring once in the Austrian Bundesliga and featuring in the Champions League. He previously made 14 appearances for Liverpool, including his first start against Derby and a role in their 2024 Carabao Cup final triumph. He also became the club’s youngest European goalscorer after netting against Sparta Prague in March 2024.

Who is Bobby Clark?

Born into footballing lineage, Bobby is the son of former Sunderland midfielder Lee Clark, who famously swapped Newcastle United for the Black Cats in 1997 and helped Peter Reid’s side win promotion to the Premier League. Bobby followed a similar path early in his youth career, spending seven years at Newcastle’s academy before joining Liverpool for around £1.5million in 2021.

Bobby Clark is a 20-year-old midfielder currently on loan at Derby County. Born in Epsom on 7 February 2005, he came through the academies at Birmingham City, Newcastle United, and Liverpool, where he scored 13 goals in 23 games for the U18s before breaking into the first team.

He made six senior appearances for Liverpool and became their youngest European scorer in March 2024. Since moving to Austria, he has added Champions League experience and continues to be involved with England’s youth setup, with caps at U16, U18, U19 and U20 level. Clark is regarded as one of the most technically gifted English midfielders of his age group.

Who else have Derby County signed?

Former Sunderland loanee Dion Sanderson has joined Derby County on a season-long loan from Birmingham City – marking the fourth time he’s linked up with John Eustace during his career.

The 25-year-old central defender makes the switch across the Midlands in search of regular first-team football, having fallen out of favour at St Andrew’s. Sanderson featured only seven times under current Birmingham boss Chris Davies last season before spending the second half of the campaign on loan at Blackburn Rovers.

This move to Pride Park continues a remarkable trend: Eustace, now in charge of Derby, has signed Sanderson four times in three years. The pair previously worked together at Birmingham, Queens Park Rangers and Blackburn, with Eustace naming the Wolves academy graduate as club captain during his time in charge of the Blues.

