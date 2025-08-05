Patrick Roberts has attracted interest from La Liga clubs – but the Sunderland star isn’t pushing to leave

Patrick Roberts has attracted interest from several La Liga clubs – but the Sunderland forward is not currently considering a move away from Wearside.

Roberts, 28, has become a firm fan favourite since joining Sunderland from Manchester City in January 2022. A double promotion winner, he played a crucial role in the club’s climb from League One to the Premier League, scoring a memorable play-off semi-final winner against Sheffield Wednesday in 2022 and assisting Eliezer Mayenda’s decisive goal at Wembley in May to send the Black Cats back to the top flight.

It is understood that representatives of at least two La Liga clubs have contacted Roberts' camp in recent weeks. However, those advances have so far been rejected, with the player prepared to fight for his place under Régis Le Bris despite increased competition for places following the £19million arrival of fellow right winger Chemsdine Talbi earlier this summer. Simon Adingra is also capable of playing on the right-hand side of attack after his £24million arrival from Brighton.

Roberts is currently working his way back to full fitness after sustaining a calf tear during the closing stages of the cast campaign – an injury he played through during the Championship play-offs. His return has been cautious in pre-season, though the winger remains firmly committed to the club and happy living and playing in the North East, having developed a close bond with fans during his time in the area so far. Roberts also desires to play in the Premier League, though questions has been raised after Le Bris opted to leave the attacker on the bench during Real Betis.

There has been no formal approach to Sunderland at this stage, and sources have indicated that an exit is “not remotely close” despite the growing interest. However, with Roberts entering the final year of his contract – albeit with a club-held option to extend by a further 12 months – the situation could evolve should minutes become limited or further right-sided reinforcements arrive before the transfer deadline or in January.

Roberts has made 132 appearances for Sunderland, scoring eight goals, and has featured heavily in League One and the Championship, since arriving from Manchester City. He also has top-flight experience with Fulham, Celtic, and Girona from earlier in his career and has impressed with his technical quality, dribbling, and ability to unlock defences.

At this stage, however, the former England youth international appears fully focused on continuing his Sunderland story in the Premier League, but interest in the attacker from Europe could be a situation to watch as the transfer window develops. In the event of Roberts becoming available for transfer, several clubs in England and potentially Scotland would more than likely consider a move for the former Middlesbrough loanee. It is also worth noting that although Roberts does not want to move, the player’s hand may be forced if Sunderland outline he has little chance of playing, which is understood not to be the case currently.

What other Sunderland-related transfer news is there?

Sunderland are close to completing the loan signing of Chelsea striker Marc Guiu – with fresh details emerging over a clause in the deal designed to ensure regular game time.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea have inserted a performance-related condition into the agreement, which would see the Black Cats pay a financial penalty if Guiu does not feature in a minimum number of matches across the 2025–26 campaign.

While such clauses are increasingly common in Premier League-to-Championship and loan-to-loan moves, they remain rare at top-flight level. However, reports also state that Sunderland are comfortable with the arrangement and do not see the clause as a major obstacle.

Guiu, 19, joined Chelsea from Barcelona earlier last summer in a £5million move. The striker made headlines with a debut goal for Barça and is seen as one of the most promising centre-forwards in his age group across Europe. Chelsea view the player as a long-term project and are keen to ensure he develops through regular first-team exposure.

Sunderland have moved quickly to take advantage of the opportunity, with Régis Le Bris eager to strengthen his attacking options following the club’s promotion to the Premier League. Eliezer Mayenda and Wilson Isidor are already in the squad, but Guiu would add a different profile – powerful, direct, and with proven finishing ability in tight spaces.

The Black Cats have already spent significantly this window, bringing in high-profile players such as Simon Adingra, Chemsdine Talbi, Granit Xhaka and Robin Roefs, amongst others. But the move for Guiu reflects the club’s continued commitment to building a robust and competitive Premier League squad. The deal is expected to be finalised in the coming days, barring any late twists.

