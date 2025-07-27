Dan Neil’s Sunderland future is under scrutiny – but his contract situation may be clouding the view

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’s a strange contradiction growing around Dan Neil. On one hand, he’s just 23, captain of his boyhood club, and has been one of Sunderland’s most consistent performers over the last three seasons.

On the other hand, his name is already being quietly shunted down some predicted line-ups, almost written off entirely – the forgotten man in a new-look midfield with millions spent following promotion to the Premier League from the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil didn’t have a great game against Hearts. Let’s not pretend otherwise, nor did his midfield colleagues mind you, or anyone, for that matter. But what stood out, even on a frustrating afternoon at Tynecastle, was the way he still took responsibility. One-nil down, and there he was issuing instructions to Noah Sadiki and Enzo Le Fée, both engaged and listening. The armband might have been rotated in recent weeks, but Neil’s voice clearly carries weight in the dressing room.

There’s a tendency in football – and particularly among our own – to rush to judgment. Big-money signings like Sadiki and Diarra arrive, and the narrative shifts fast. Throw in Le Fée’s permanent move and ongoing links to a top-level No.6 like Granit Xhaka, and suddenly Neil’s future looks cloudy.

But here’s the thing: he’s still a very good player. One poor pre-season showing doesn’t erase two years of Premier League-linked performances. And more importantly, he’s one of us. That’s not just sentiment – that’s culture, accountability, belonging. Sunderland’s journey back to the top flight has been built on players who understand what it means to wear the badge. Neil lives that.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The contract situation? Yes, it’s hanging over things. But it shouldn’t colour the entire conversation. Whether Sunderland do land that experienced six or not, it could be the best thing to happen to Neil. Imagine learning from someone like Xhaka. Imagine how much that could shape his game. He doesn’t need to play every minute of every match to continue developing, and Neil is very young.

People forget – six midfielders into three does work. Rotation, injuries, form, suspensions – the rhythm of a Premier League season demands options. Neil doesn’t have to be the headline act every week. He just has to keep doing what he’s always done: showing up, taking responsibility, learning, and growing.

Jordan Henderson wasn’t universally rated here before he left for Liverpool. I’m not putting Neil on a Champions League trajectory, but the principle still stands. Sometimes, we undervalue what’s in front of us – until it’s no longer ours.

I feel like I’m swimming against the tide in my appreciation for the local lad, but there must be others out there with the same thought process as me – or am I being over-sentimental? Get in touch with your take because I’m not sure that I’m ready for the love affair between Neil and Sunderland to end so quickly.