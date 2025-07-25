Sunderland’s Granit Xhaka pursuit isn’t over – but with time ticking, money may yet decide it all...

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this week, I produced a video and a column outlining why Sunderland fans should be excited about the club’s pursuit of Granit Xhaka. Not just because of who Xhaka is – a Champions League midfielder and former Premier League captain – but because of what this move represents.

It’s a symbol. A sign of how seriously Sunderland’s ownership are taking this transfer window. The ambition is real, and this isn’t a speculative punt. But let’s be clear: the deal is not done. And many of you rightly pointed that out in the comments. So, what’s the latest?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Well, in my view, there are reasons for both optimism and pessimism. Let’s start with the positives. Xhaka wants the move. Sunderland want the move. So does his agent. And Xhaka, by all accounts, is a strong-willed character – the type of personality who could push through an exit from Bayer Leverkusen if that’s where his heart lies. You’d like to believe that if all parties are pulling in the same direction, a solution can be found.

But there’s no escaping the challenges. Leverkusen have made their stance clear. Head coach Erik ten Hag and the club’s sporting director have publicly dampened speculation, insisting that Xhaka is a key part of their plans. He still has three years left on his contract. He’s their captain. And he’s one of the dressing room’s most influential figures.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

There’s also the PR angle to consider. Leverkusen have already lost several high-profile players this summer. To lose their captain as well – especially to a newly promoted Premier League side – would raise questions internally and externally about their direction under ten Hag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Financially, this could be where the move hits a wall. Sunderland have reportedly had a €10million (£8.5million) bid turned down, with Leverkusen said to be holding out for closer to €20million (£17million). Will Sunderland stretch that far for a player who turns 33 in September? Possibly. But it’s far from guaranteed. As always, it will come down to money – and where both clubs draw the line.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

The situation does bring back memories of last summer’s Alexandre Mendy pursuit. That deal rumbled on for months. Mendy and his agent pushed hard to get out, but his club dug in. Eventually, Sunderland walked away and moved on.

Could history repeat itself? Perhaps. And if Sunderland are serious about bringing in a player with this level of profile and experience, they can’t wait forever. There’s still time to get it done, but the clock is ticking. For now, this is one to watch – very closely.

Your next Sunderland read: 63 fantastic photos of Sunderland and Sevilla fans alongside Reinildo during pre-season clash - gallery