Why Sunderland fans are dreaming big as Granit Xhaka edges closer to sensational Stadium of Light move

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Sunderland edge closer to the unthinkable – the signing of Granit Xhaka from Bayer Leverkusen – the excitement around Wearside is more than just about landing a top player. It’s about what it represents.

This isn’t just a signing. It’s a signal. A symbol of intent. A moment that many fans thought might never come. For so long, Sunderland have operated under constraints. Smart, sustainable, ambitious – but measured. The arrival of Xhaka would be a break from the past, and a leap towards something bigger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Champions League midfielder, an invincibles title-winner in Germany, a man with over 220 Premier League appearances, 137 international caps, and a story in the beautiful game that commands respect across the footballing world. This deal feels different because it is different.

Though we must note that the deal is not yet done and there appears to be some work to do in terms of a club-to-club agreement before we can all get excited about tracking aeroplane voyages, scarf pictures and people being spotted in and around the Jacky White’s Market area.

Why Granit Xhaka would change the landscape for Sunderland

Xhaka is more than just a name. He’s a leader, a mentor, a benchmark. The idea of him in red and white doesn’t just excite supporters because of his pedigree, but because of the knock-on effect his presence could have on the Black Cats’ young team at the Academy of Light and, potentially, their future transfer policy.

Suddenly, the two centre-backs Sunderland are targeting this summer – high-level players in their own right – might see a move to Wearside as a safer bet. A more serious project. When you can attract a player of Xhaka's profile, it changes how other players view you. The Premier League challenge becomes credible. It signals the Black Cats are coming to thrive, not just survive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the likes of Chris Rigg and even Sunderland’s most recent young signings still adjusting to English football, Xhaka could be transformative. Here is a player who was booed off the pitch by his own supporters at Arsenal, stripped of the captaincy – only to come back stronger, win back the dressing room, and become a club figurehead again. That story alone is worth its weight in gold inside a young dressing room. He is a driver of standards

A dream Sunderland fans never expected to realise

Let’s be honest. Sunderland fans wanted this kind of move. But how many truly believed something of this magnitude and ambition would be on the cards this summer? To go from League One to potentially signing a current international starter and Champions League player in just over three years feels staggering. In July 2019, Sunderland signed George Dobson... now, it is a very different story.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

This is a club that has fought its way back from the brink. A club that saw rock bottom come under Phil Parkinson as the Wearsiders slipped to 15th in the third tier at one point. A club that rebuilt with a plan, with youth, and with patience. To now be in the conversation to sign a player who last season was instrumental in Leverkusen’s unbeaten Bundesliga campaign? It conjures dreams of a better future in the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is football without fantasy driven by transfers?

Could Xhaka become this generation’s Stefan Schwarz – a talismanic and quality midfield figure as Sunderland climb the Premier League ladder once again? It’s a lofty comparison in terms of Sunderland’s likely league position this season, yes, but that’s exactly what a transfer of this scale invites. And really, what is football without a little fantasy?

We dreamed of these moments. Of Sunderland being able to sign someone of this calibre. Someone who still has plenty left in the tank, but who has already done it all. Someone who can guide the club through what will be a brutal but exhilarating Premier League season. Whatever the cost – transfer fee or wages – Xhaka will be worth it. Because this deal is about more than stats. It’s about status. And Sunderland, with this signing, might just be announcing that they’re back and wish to remain so.

Your next Sunderland read: 63 fantastic photos of Sunderland and Sevilla fans alongside Reinildo during pre-season clash - gallery