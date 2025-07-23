Bayer chief responds to Granit Xhaka’s agent as Sunderland wait on green light for £15m transfer

Bayer Leverkusen’s sporting director Simon Rolfes has played down speculation surrounding Granit Xhaka’s potential move to Sunderland – insisting the club will only sanction a deal if all parties are in agreement.

The Swiss international is understood to have already reached a personal agreement with the Black Cats, and his agent, José Noguera Rodríguez, has publicly stated that the 32-year-old wishes to return to the Premier League this summer. But speaking to BILD, Rolfes made clear that the Bundesliga club will not be pressured into a sale, despite the growing noise around the situation.

“There are many topics that repeatedly spark discussions and conversations. That’s why it doesn’t shock me,” Rolfes said when asked about Xhaka’s agent going public with details of the negotiations. He continued: “We are always in dialogue with our players. Ultimately, it’s always a three-party situation. Granit still has three years left on his contract – fundamentally, a change can only happen if all three sides are okay with it.”

The German outlet also reports that Xhaka himself would like to address the speculation, but has been advised not to speak publicly at this stage. It follows earlier comments from head coach Erik ten Hag, who appeared reluctant to lose the former Arsenal captain after already seeing several key players leave the club this summer.

While Sunderland have made it clear that Xhaka is a top target, it now appears that convincing Leverkusen to part ways with the experienced midfielder could prove to be the toughest hurdle in completing the deal.

What other Sunderland-related news is there?

Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris spoke to The Echo after the 1-0 defeat to Sporting Lisbon at Estadio Algarve on Monday night. He reflected on an encouraging performance despite the result and gave an update on the club’s transfer plans, as well as confirming the current injury situation at the club.

“Yeah, absolutely. This game was interesting at this moment of pre-season because we faced a mature, experienced team with strong references together. They are ready to play, they have the Super Cup in a week so they are ready for competition,” Le Bris said after the game.

“We faced this structure with good players inside and threats in behind. I think for the goal we conceded, it's important to make this mistake now so that we can fix the problem. We had this problem last season with the switch between man-for-man and zonal defence, so the mistake is necessary to fix this problem.

“I think in possession, our references were positive, we created many chances. It means that we have the ability to build up play, to be strong and progress through the pitch, and now the last question will be the clinical ability. We know this is going to be very important in the Premier League.”

