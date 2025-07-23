Erik ten Hag warns Bayer Leverkusen won't sell Granit Xhaka despite Sunderland transfer agreement

Bayer Leverkusen head coach Erik ten Hag has made it clear that he does not want to lose Granit Xhaka this summer – despite the midfielder’s agent stating he has agreed terms with Sunderland.

The 32-year-old Swiss international is understood to have reached a fundamental agreement with the Black Cats, with his agent José Noguerra confirming on Tuesday that the player wants to return to the Premier League and is excited by the prospect of joining Sunderland.

But speaking after training at Leverkusen’s pre-season camp in Rio de Janeiro, Ten Hag gave a blunt response when asked about the player’s future. “The agent can say anything,” the former Manchester United manager said. “But this club has already sold three important players. We won't let go of any more players; that's not possible. That would neglect the structure and culture of the squad.”

He continued: regarding the current transfer situation surrounding Sunderland, Bayer Leverkusen and Xhaka “Clearly, Granit is a leader. He signed for five years and has three years left on his contract. He's too important for us to let go.”

The comments from Ten Hag are a significant setback for Sunderland, who had appeared to be closing in on what would be one of the most high-profile signings in the club’s recent history. Reports earlier on Tuesday suggested Xhaka had told Leverkusen he only wanted to join Sunderland, with negotiations between the clubs ongoing.

Sky Germany have reported that an agreement in principle has been reached between Sunderland and Xhaka, but that Bayer Leverkusen have yet to accept an offer. The Bundesliga side are believed to be seeking a fee of around £15million. Xhaka has three years remaining on his contract after signing a long-term deal last summer, and Ten Hag made clear he sees the midfielder as central to his plans for the 2025-26 campaign.

In an update earlier this week, Xhaka’s agent Jose Noguera confirmed that the player is keen to sign for Sunderland this summer. He told GiveMeSport: “We have reached an agreement in principle with Sunderland on terms. Granit wishes to move back to the Premier League. It is an exciting new challenge for him. Now an agreement is needed with Leverkusen.

“Granit has enjoyed his time at Leverkusen, and we are very appreciative of everything the club has done for him. We hope Leverkusen can find an agreement with Sunderland and are sure talks will continue in an amicable manner due to the strong relationship between Granit and Leverkusen. Granit understands his importance to Leverkusen, and although he wishes to join Sunderland, is fully respectful of Leverkusen.”

Having returned from Portugal following games against Sevilla and Sporting Lisbon last week, Sunderland are next in action this Saturday during pre-season at Tynecastle for former goalkeeper Craig Gordon’s testimonial against Hearts.

