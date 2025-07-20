Sunderland drew 1-1 with Sevilla on Saturday night in the first of their two pre-season friendlies in Portugal.

Enzo Le Fee’s first-half goal looked as if it had secured the win for the Black Cats, but Ruben Vargas scored with almost the last kick of the game. Afterwards, The Echo caught up with head coach Régis Le Bris to discuss the game and the latest in the transfer market.

Your thoughts on the game? Disappointing to concede late, but a good workout for the players?

"The young lads who played in the second half didn't deserve this goal, but it can happen. It shows that when you have the opportunity to score and win the game, you have to take it. If not, something can happen, and this was the case. But the most important thing was the team spirit, the way we worked together.

“They worked hard. It was two different halves; we were more dominant in the first and had the opportunity to score two or three more goals. In the second half, I think Sevilla had their best squad, and for us we had an unusual squad. They worked well, defended properly, and at the end, the most important thing for us is to work hard.” You can read the rest of the interview here.

In this article, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland and Sevilla fans alongside new signing Reinildo Mandava throughout the evening:

