Sunderland were back in action as they continue their pre-season trip to Portugal

Sunderland drew 1-1 with Sevilla on Saturday night in the first of their two pre-season friendlies in Portugal.

Enzo Le Fee’s first-half goal looked as if had secured the win for the Black Cats, but Ruben Vargas scored with almost the last kick of the game. Afterwards, The Echo caught up with head coach Régis Le Bris to discuss the game and the latest in the transfer market. You can read everything that was said below...

Your thoughts on the game? Disappointing to concede late but a good workout for the players?

"The young lads who played in the second half didn't deserve this goal but it can happen. It shows that when you have the opportunity to score and win the game, you have to take it. If not something can happen and this was the case. But the most important thing was the team spirit, the way we worked together. They worked hard. It was two different halves, we were more dominant in the first and had the opportunity to score two or three more goals. In the second half I think Sevilla had their best squad, and for us we had an unusual squad. They worked well, defended properly, and at the end the most important thing for us is to work hard.

The team that played the first half seemed noticeably more experienced tonight - is it fair to say you're starting to focus on the core of the team you want to work with next season?

"I think it's obvious that we can't waste time. It doesn't mean that two or three players who played in the second aren't able to play in the first half [team]. It's obvious [that they can]. At the same time, we need now to work on the core of the squad to be ready to be competitive in three weeks.

The midfield three seemed to have already built a strong connection - are you encouraged by that and are we likely to see Noah Sadiki playing as the six more often?

"It's an option. Noah has played in this position before so it's not unusual for him. Habib likes running in behind, he's a really good runner, so I think it fits their main profiles. I was happy with the connection they created so early, it's not easy after two weeks to play at that level. So it's good for the future.

It's noticeable that all the signings you are making are strong runners and have pace - is that something you've identified as a key priority for next season?

"Yeah, yeah. Speed and quality are so important in the Premier League. We need pace, we need good runners, intensity. We are building through the training sessions this mindset and at the same time, we need to keep reinforcing the squad with this kind of player.

Your young back four did very well in the second half but is it fair to say you really need to strengthen in this part of the pitch?

"It's clear that we need to reinforce the squad but it's always two points of view. Now here in Portugal we are working on the players we have and on the other side we have a strong staff to work on the recruitment. Both are combining at the same time now. I'm really happy with the team spirit. My brain is always been the two parts of the club, coaching and recruitment! I think we are doing well. The market is always tough, we are not the only club who wants to reinforce the squad to have the most competitive squad for the Premier league. So we have to take time and rushing is not a good option. At the same time, we know we have to be ready [for the start of the season].

How pleased are you to have Florent Ghisolfi to help that process - someone you know well from Lorient?

“I knew Florent at Lorient but we didn't work together directly. This position [director of football] he took later when he started at Lens, so he has been on his own journey and I'm happy to be working with. I think we need to strengthen our club to be competitive. Previously we had a strong structure but we have gone from League One to the Championship and now the Premier League, so you have to reinforce your position. I think it will be good for us.

Reinildo was here tonight - what are the next steps for him?

“He will join the group this evening [Saturday] and be connected with us. We will take time to prepare him properly, we don’t need to rush the process. It is about him being ready for the start of the season.”

Régis Le Bris’s Sunderland injury update

Le Bris also gave an injury update after the game, confirming that Romaine Mundle was set to miss the start of the season after undergoing hamstring surgery.

“Romaine has had surgery on his hamstring,” Le Bris said.

“It's a real shame because Romaine worked really well through the summer. We decided to go for a conservative treatment, I think it was the best option when the advice from the specialists arrived. But at the end he got this injury after a sprint in a training session and now we have to wait.

“We don't have an exact timeframe yet but it will be short [for the start of the season], for sure. We'll know the full extent a little later.”

Le Bris also confirmed that Anthony Patterson, Chris Rigg and Nectar Triantis were not involved as the club manage their workload and that there are no significant injury issues with the trio.

