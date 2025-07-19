Sunderland drew 1-1 with Sevilla in their second pre-season friendly and the first of their trip to Portugal.
The Black Cats were leading until the last minute of the game through Enzo Le Fee’s goal, but couldn’t hold on as Ruben Vargas equalised with a powerful drive. 21 Sunderland players were used across the game, and here’s how we rated them all...
1. Simon Moore
Didn't have a great deal to do but handling was good and got through his work with no fuss. One solid early save from a free kick taken quickly. 7
2. Trai Hume
Came out on top of most of his defensive duels and drove into dangerous at times. A very solid outing. 7
3. Dan Ballard
Cruised through the half defensively and his poise in possession is improving considerably. Such a strong player for this team now. 7
4. Jenson Seelt
Stepped up very well on the ball at times and looked composed. Rarely troubled defensively. Growing in confidence. 6
