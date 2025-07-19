Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos: How all 21 players fared in Sevilla draw - gallery

Sunderland played their second pre-season fixture in Faro on Saturday night

Sunderland drew 1-1 with Sevilla in their second pre-season friendly and the first of their trip to Portugal.

The Black Cats were leading until the last minute of the game through Enzo Le Fee’s goal, but couldn’t hold on as Ruben Vargas equalised with a powerful drive. 21 Sunderland players were used across the game, and here’s how we rated them all...

Didn't have a great deal to do but handling was good and got through his work with no fuss. One solid early save from a free kick taken quickly. 7

1. Simon Moore

Simon Moore

Didn't have a great deal to do but handling was good and got through his work with no fuss. One solid early save from a free kick taken quickly. 7

Came out on top of most of his defensive duels and drove into dangerous at times. A very solid outing. 7

2. Trai Hume

Trai Hume

Came out on top of most of his defensive duels and drove into dangerous at times. A very solid outing. 7

Cruised through the half defensively and his poise in possession is improving considerably. Such a strong player for this team now. 7

3. Dan Ballard

Dan Ballard

Cruised through the half defensively and his poise in possession is improving considerably. Such a strong player for this team now. 7

Stepped up very well on the ball at times and looked composed. Rarely troubled defensively. Growing in confidence. 6

4. Jenson Seelt

Jenson Seelt

Stepped up very well on the ball at times and looked composed. Rarely troubled defensively. Growing in confidence. 6

