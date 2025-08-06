Sunderland have been linked with a swoop for Galatasaray winger Baris Yilmaz

Galatasaray are set to dig their heels in over the future of Sunderland transfer target Baris Alper Yilmaz this summer, with the Turkish club demanding an “astronomical” fee for the wide man, according to reports.

The Black Cats have invested heavily ahead of their upcoming return to the Premier League, but are expected to spend further still as they aim to bolster their ranks over the coming weeks.

To that end, a new winger is understood to be high on Sunderland’s list of priorities, and Yilmaz has already been touted as one potential option for Regis Le Bris’ side. According to an update from Sabah Spor, the Black Cats have “knocked on the door” for both the 25-year-old and his Galatasaray teammate Gabriel Sara, who were initially understood to be valued at £26 million each.

In a separate update, continental publication HT Spor suggested that despite interest from the likes of West Ham, Aston Villa, and RB Leipzig, it is Sunderland who have been pushing hardest to sign the 28-cap Turkey international. In a potential blow to the Premier League new boys, however, it is stated that his current employers are not particularly minded to sanction an exit this summer, while Yilmaz himself is not “insisting” on his departure.

And Sunderland’s efforts could be hampered further still by claims that Galatasaray would only consider opening talks over a potential departure if a massive financial package was tabled first.

What has been said about Galatasaray’s plans for Sunderland transfer target Baris Alper Yilmaz?

According to a new report from Sabah Spor, Galatasaray are playing “hardball” over Yilmaz’s future. It is claimed that alongside Sunderland, the player is also attracting interest from the likes of RB Leipzig, Atalanta, and West Ham, but with his current club set for a run in the Champions League this season, there is a belief that his value could significantly increase in the near future. As such, it is stated that Galatasaray will “only sit at the negotiating table if an astronomical offer is made”.

While there are no concrete indications as to exactly how much Galatasaray would demand for their player, it is probably safe to assume that any asking price would be in excess of the £26 million initially reported.

What has Baris Alper Yilmaz said about playing in the Premier League amid Sunderland transfer links?

Speaking in an interview with Sporx in his home country, Yilmaz has admitted that he hopes he will one day be given an opportunity to prove himself in the Premier League. He said: "I also want to play in Europe. I want to represent my club and Turkey. It will be with the club's approval.

"Because of my speed, the fans think I can play in England. Hopefully it will come true one day. We came this far thanks to Galatasaray. Hopefully, one day everything will come true and happen."