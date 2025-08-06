Patrick Roberts’ future, Calvert-Lewin links and a confirmed signing feature in Sunderland’s latest updates

Sunderland’s summer business shows no signs of slowing, with fresh updates emerging on multiple fronts as the club continues to shape its squad ahead of the Premier League campaign.

From potential outgoings to high-profile approaches and another addition to the youth ranks, the Black Cats remain active in both the transfer market and behind the scenes. There are updates on first-team regulars, reported interest from abroad, and insight from sporting director Kristjaan Speakman on the club’s long-term vision.

With Régis Le Bris continuing to work with a strengthened squad during pre-season, and competition for places intensifying, decisions are being made across several areas – including incoming and outgoing movement. Here’s the full picture on the latest Sunderland transfer stories, squad developments and behind-the-scenes insight from the Stadium of Light:

Roberts not pushing for exit amid La Liga interest

Sunderland winger Patrick Roberts has attracted interest from several La Liga clubs – but the 28-year-old is not currently considering a move away from Wearside.

It’s understood that representatives from at least two top-flight Spanish sides have made contact with Roberts' camp in recent weeks. However, those approaches have been rejected, with the player fully focused on fighting for his place under Le Bris following Sunderland’s return to the Premier League.

Roberts, who is currently working his way back to full fitness after playing through a calf injury in the play-offs, remains happy in the North East. Despite increased competition for places – with the arrivals of £19million winger Chemsdine Talbi and £24million signing Simon Adingra – he is not pushing for a move and is determined to prove himself at Premier League level.

A double promotion winner, Roberts has become a fan favourite since joining Sunderland from Manchester City in 2022. He famously scored the semi-final winner against Sheffield Wednesday in 2022 and assisted Eliezer Mayenda’s Wembley goal in May to seal top-flight promotion. While he remained an unused substitute against Real Betis, club sources insist his commitment to the project is not in question.

Sunderland made move for Calvert-Lewin

Sunderland were willing to offer Dominic Calvert-Lewin a contract this summer, according to talkSPORT. The 28-year-old striker left Everton after a nine-year spell on Merseyside and is currently a free agent. The Black Cats, who have already brought in Granit Xhaka, Habib Diarra and Reinildo Mandava, are believed to have explored the possibility of adding Calvert-Lewin to their Premier League squad.

According to the report, Speakman and his recruitment team were prepared to make an offer following his Everton exit. However, Calvert-Lewin is said to be holding out for a move “higher up the Premier League food chain.” Leeds United were also interested but reportedly pulled out over the player’s wage demands. The approach underlines Sunderland’s ambition to bring in top-level experience to support their young forward line, with Eliezer Mayenda, Wilson Isidor and potentially Marc Guiu among the current striking options.

Sunderland sign New Zealand youth international

Sunderland have confirmed the signing of 16-year-old New Zealand youth international Alex Lienard on a two-year scholarship contract. The versatile defender holds dual citizenship with England and New Zealand and will join the club’s U18 squad for the 2025–26 season.

Lienard has progressed through the Black Cats' academy pathway and will now continue his development under coaches Jordan Moore and Fin Lynch at the Academy of Light. He captained New Zealand at youth level and is the latest in a growing number of dual-nationality players to join Sunderland’s increasingly international youth ranks.

Speakman outlines Sunderland’s recruitment strategy

Speaking at a recent Red & White Army Q&A event, sporting director Speakman addressed several major topics – including Sunderland’s Premier League strategy, transfer priorities, and the importance of youth development. “We wanted to get signings in early to get the players we wanted,” he said, referencing Granit Xhaka’s arrival as an example of the quality Sunderland can now attract. “We want a mix of players who are good enough.”

He confirmed that more business is expected before the window closes, with Sunderland working to bridge the gap between the Championship and the Premier League. “This is a Premier League club aiming for the top ten, then Europe, then beyond,” Speakman added.

Addressing Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), he stressed that the club are not under pressure to sell homegrown players to comply with financial regulations. “We want academy players in the first team. We’re not making decisions on homegrown players based on PSR.”

