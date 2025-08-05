Sunderland were reportedly eyeing a move for Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Sunderland were willing to make an ambitious move to sign ex-Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer, according to reports.

The Black Cats have already completed a number of eye-catching deals this pre-season, with the likes of Granit Xhaka, Habib Diarra, and Reinildo Mandava - amongst others - arriving in the North East.

And according to talkSPORT, Kristjaan Speakman and his recruitment team were also weighing up a swoop for Calvert-Lewin, who is currently a free agent after his nine-year stint on Merseyside came to an end in June.

What has been said about Sunderland’s transfer interest in Dominic Calvert-Lewin?

As per an update from the national outlet, the Black Cats were “willing to offer Calvert-Lewin a move to the Stadium of Light” in the aftermath of his departure from Everton. For his part, however, the 28-year-old is understood to be keen to keep his options open amid hopes that he could secure a transfer to a club who are “higher up the Premier League food chain”. The report goes on to state that Calvert-Lewin has also held talks with Leeds United, but that the Whites were ultimately put off by the striker’s wage demands.

In recent days, Sunderland have also reached an agreement with Chelsea to sign teenage centre-forward Marc Guiu, with the player expected to arrive on Wearside in the near future. As such, it is unclear as to whether the Black Cats will pursue more reinforcements at the point of attack over the remainder of the transfer window, or whether they will prioritise strengthening other areas of Regis Le Bris’ squad.

What did Dominic Calvert-Lewin say about his exit from Everton?

In a statement confirming his decision to part company with Everton, Calvert-Lewin said: "After nine remarkable years I've made the incredibly difficult decision - together with my family - to begin a new chapter in my career," Calvert-Lewin posted on Instagram.

"This isn't something I chose lightly. Everton has been my home since I was 19 years old. It's the place that saw potential in me, challenged me to grow and shaped me both as a footballer and as a man. I want to express my gratitude to all the managers and coaches I've worked with over the years and to my team-mates who have become life-long friends."

He added: "The choice to move on was not simply about me, it was a decision with my family and we spent a long time considering together. We believe it's the right moment to seek a new challenge and continue growing, but that doesn't lessen the bond I'll always have with Everton.

"I'm deeply proud of what we've shared, fighting for this club when it mattered most, scoring big goals in crucial moments, wearing the shirt with commitment and pride. My hope is that I leave with your respect, knowing I always sought to uphold the values of this great club."

