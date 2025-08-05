Sunderland continue to be touted as admirers of Bologna star Jhon Lucumi

Former Bologna goalkeeper Gianluca Pagliuca has suggested that Sunderland could force through a deal for transfer target Jhon Lucumi if they offer £26.1 million for the player this summer.

The Colombian has seemingly emerged as a key option for the Black Cats as they look to fortify their defence ahead of a long-awaited return to the Premier League later this month, and various reports in recent weeks have credited Regis Le Bris’ side with a serious interest in Lucumi.

For their part, Bologna were initially understood to value the centre-back at around £21.6 million, but contrasting claims from local outlet Il Resto del Carlino recently stated that the Serie A outfit had raised their demands to around £24.2 million.

But with Bologna seemingly reluctant to part company with Lucumi, and with talks between the club and the South American’s agent scheduled for later this week, as per Nicolo Schira, Pagliuca is of the opinion that the Black Cats will need to go big if they are to land their man.

What has Gianluca Pagliuca said about Jhon Lucumi’s situation amid Sunderland transfer links?

Discussing Bologna’s transfer business with Quotidiano Sportivo, the club legend said: “For two years, [Sam] Beukema was the leader of the defence, the man who dictated the pace for the entire department. But in another area of the pitch, I could say the same thing about [Dan] Ndoye, who, thanks to [head coach Vincenzo] Italiano, experienced incredible growth last season.”

Focussing specifically on Lucumi, Pagliuca added: “But that’s exactly how it is. If Sunderland comes along now and offers €30m [£26.1m] for Lucumi, what do you do? You don’t sell him?”

Who else are Sunderland targeting in the transfer market?

Elsewhere, Sunderland have once again been linked with a swoop for Sevilla defender Loic Bade, with an update from Foot Mercato stating that the 25-year-old centre-back is now considered a priority target for the Black Cats. Head coach Regis Le Bris and sporting director Florent Ghisolfi are both understood to be huge admirers of the Frenchman, who has impressed with his performances in both La Liga and European competition of late.

Sunderland’s interest comes after Bournemouth reportedly agreed a £25.5million fee with Sevilla for the player. However, that move has collapsed, with Bade supposedly turning down the opportunity to join the south coast club. The reason, according to Foot Mercato, is that the player was not convinced by the project at Bournemouth and is instead holding out for a move that better aligns with his ambitions.

