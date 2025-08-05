Sunderland announced a new contract for their head coach on Monday

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Régis Le Bris has urged Sunderland fans to stick together and behind the team this season after committing his future to the club.

Sunderland announced on Monday night that Le Bris had signed a new deal at the club following a spectacularly first season on Wearside, meaning he is now under contract until the summer of 2028. It has been reported in L'Equipe that Le Bris turned down an approach from a Premier League club to stress his commitment to the project on Wearside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Black Cats face a daunting challenge upon promotion back to the Premier League but an aggressive start to the transfer window, in which Sunderland have already signed eight players for a combined sum of well over £100 million, means there is optimism that the club can buck the recent trend of promoted clubs being immediately relegated again.

Asked for his message to supporters, Le Bris said: "Stay connected! This unity, this team, this collective work... we can win or lose, football is like that. But if we feel that we share something special, something different, we can feel that we are united. I think that this is the best way to face the future."

Sunderland are working hard to increase both the depth and quality of their squad, but Le Bris stressed that maintaining the spirit and unity of last season will be absolutely key if Sunderland are to succeed again.

"It's probably the first pillar of our identity, the togetherness," Le Bris said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In football if you don't share, if you believe that it is always about individual talents, I think you will struggle really quickly. And the opposite way, if you think that being connected and aligned is a strength, you can grow really quickly. I think last season we were not always impressive from a technical point of view, but the quality of the team through their connections was really impressive until the end. 'Til the End was our mantra and it was 'Til The End as a unit."

What Kristjaan Speakman and Florent Ghisolfi said about Régis Le Bris's contract extension at Sunderland

Speakman and Ghisolfi both spoke of their delight at the news, saying it gave the club clarity and focus ahead of the new campaign.

Speakman said: "Like every Sunderland supporter, I’m delighted we are announcing this contract extension for Régis. It provides clarity going into the Premier League season, but more importantly it recognises his contribution and continued commitment to the Club. Régis has an unrelenting desire for progression that matches our own and we look forward to continuing our partnership throughout the upcoming season, as we move forward with aligned objectives that reflect our shared ambition.”

Ghisolfi added: "Regis’ new contract is a mark of recognition for the outstanding work he’s undertaken since arriving at Sunderland, and more importantly, it reflects our trust in the future we’re building together. Our objective is to establish Sunderland as a Premier League Club –not just in name, but in identity, performance, and ambition – and Regis is an important part of that vision. He shares our desire, and we are ready to face the challenges and opportunities ahead with conviction and purpose.”