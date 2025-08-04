Sunderland reveal classy gesture for long-term senior season ticket holders

Sunderland have announced a new season ticket policy for their long-term fans over the age of 85

Sunderland will refund long-term season ticket holders over the age of 85 for the upcoming season, it was announced this afternoon.

The club's Chief Operating Officer, Paul Kingsmore, attended the latest meeting of the senior supporters association to announce the move, which will come into effect for the 2025/26 season.

The policy will apply to any supporter over the age of 85 who has held their season card for at least three seasons and who was renewed for the upcoming campaign. The club added that they intended to continue and honour the policy for future seasons, as well.

Supporters who qualify for the refund will receive a letter in the near future, inviting them to come to the club's ticket office where the refund can be processed.

