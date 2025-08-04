Sunderland are having their biggest ever summer transfer window and are still far form done

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The starting XI for any team on the first day of the season generally bears little to no resemblance to the one that finishes it nine months down the line. Indeed it can quite often bear almost no resemblance to the team that starts the first game after the transfer window closes just a few weeks later.

The point being, it's a long old season and the fortunes of any one individual player can fluctuate dramatically due to form, injury and transfer activity. Even so, you can't help but wonder if Patrick Roberts and Dan Neil feel their lack of involvement in Sunderland's narrow defeat to Real Betis at the weekend was a little ominous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both were named in the squad, and have had enough minutes through the pre-season campaign to suggest that Régis Le Bris is planning at this stage for them to be part of the group that attempts the daunting challenge of competing and then consolidating at Premier League level. But we saw last season that Le Bris tends to work with a pretty small core of players over the course of the campaign, and with at least three new arrivals expected before the end of the transfer window, the signs are that they are facing a major battle for regular football this season. Neither has been included in what has clearly been Le Bris's 'stronger' XI through the pre-season fixtures so far, and their role as unused substitutes on Saturday appeared to be an extension of that. Neil did start against Hearts of Midlothian at Tynecastle as part of a rolling substitution system in midfield, but that was a day best forgotten for everyone involved.

There is a little bit of context to this that is worth mentioning. In splitting his group into two teams as he managed the earlier weeks of pre-season, Le Bris needed to ensure that the team which predominantly featured the academy players had enough experience and quality to be competitive against top European opposition. Neil and Roberts had a crucial role in that, as did Alan Browne who impressed alongside Neil in central midfield. Le Bris also on more than occasion made the point that these are players who understand the club's playing philosophy and who he has gained a real understanding of over the course of his first year in charge. In short, he by and large knows what to expect. Giving a chance to new signings to integrate and develop with the players who they'll be featuring alongside this season has been invaluable, and a key reason why the club were so aggressive in the opening weeks of the window in order to give themselves the best possible chance of hitting the ground running when the competitive action begins.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Equally, we've seen time and time again during his time at the club that Le Bris can be ruthless when he feels he needs to be. As he enters the final year of his current contract, Neil has an £80 million to contend with. Sunderland's recruitment drive in midfield has been eye-catching and aggressive, leaving Neil's path to the starting XI uncertain. Granit Xhaka is quite clearly going to take the captain's armband and start as the midfield pivot, meaning many of Neil's minutes if they are to come are likely going to be through him returning to the number eight position where he first started his career. Even there, though, competition looks intense even before Chris Rigg returns from his current injury. Le Bris addressed the situation after the defeat to Hull City in midweek, making clear that Neil was part of his plans but underlining the gap between Championship and Premier League level. It might take time to adjust, was Le Bris's message. Le Bris was equally clear that Neil's contract situation has no impact on his selection decisions, but it adds to the uncertainty in the broader picture and might force an earlier decision if interest starts to develop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The limited recent minutes for Roberts is a little harder to fathom. It's an area of the pitch where Sunderland are not at this stage particularly well stocked, with Romaine Mundle sidelined through injury and a deal for Sassuolo forward Armand Laurienté falling through at the final stage. Sunderland have invested heavily in young winger Chemsdine Talbi, and so they are clearly going to be keen to give him opportunities. Le Bris's policy of picking him regularly with the stronger side has also shown signs of bearing fruit in the last couple of games, with Talbi growing both in confidence and conviction and starting to look more threatening in the final third. There has not, however, been a significant amount of evidence at this stage to suggest that he is well ahead of Roberts in terms of being ready to make an impact at Premier League level. That Roberts has in the last week had to settle either for 20 minutes at the end of games or none at all has felt harsh in the extreme.

Right now, the most likely scenario would seem to be that both fight it out and wait for their opportunity to impress. There will be injuries and at the very least there will surely be opportunities later this year when a handful of Sunderland's new signings head to the African Cup of Nations. It seems inconceivable that these two key architects of Sunderland’s rise through the divisions cannot make an impact this season and the challenge for both now is to ensure that they are ready to pounce when the chance comes. The direction of travel feels ominous nevertheless and is a reminder of just what a ruthless sport football can be. It increasingly looks as if there will be just three or four players who started at Wembley facing West Ham United on opening day, with the pace and scale of change on Wearside proving to be faster and greater than most would have imagined in the days after that win over Sheffield United.