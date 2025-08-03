Sunderland fell to a narrow defeat in their latest pre-season friendly against Real Betis on Saturday

Sunderland fell to another defeat in their latest pre-season friendly against Real Betis, but it was clear speaking to Régis Le Bris after the game that this for him represented a step forward.

And it wasn't difficult to see why. Sunderland had played well for large spells, punished for one lapse of concentration at a corner. Though they created few clear chances, Le Bris noted that they regularly got into the final third and just lacked that little bit of quality at the crucial moment. He remains confident that sharpness and conviction will come with more minutes.

Most encouraging looking ahead to the new season were the three debutants who all delivered assured displays. Le Bris will likely be naming all three in the starting XI on the opening day against West Ham United, and on this evidence it was easy to see why.

Robin Roefs was the quieter of the trio, which reflected well on Sunderland's performance generally. He had few significant saves to make and there was little he could do about the winning goal from Aitor Ruibal, but what was notable throughout the game was his confident starting position and his ease in possession. Real Betis weren't a particularly aggressive pressing team but there were a couple of occasions where Sunderland looked under pressure, Roefs able to use both feet to calmly beat the onrushing players and set his team away. His handling skills were also good, drawing a big cheer and round of applause early on when he confidently and aggressively came off his line to claim a dangerous cross.

In front of him Reinildo was a contender for man of the match for the hour he was on the pitch playing as the left sided central defender. A small injury to Jenson Seelt on Saturday forced him to shift infield from his natural position, but in the end that transpired to be a positive for Le Bris. It's a position he has played for both Atletico Madrid and his national team (albeit usually in a back three) and it's clearly an option for the upcoming campaign. Reinildo defended very well, dominant aerially and reading danger well. In possession he was simply but effective, rarely ceding the ball and making good decisions. He had wanted to play on longer, but Sunderland opted to be cautious given his importance to the backline in those opening weeks of the season.

As for Granit Xhaka, well the excitement on Wearside has been justified. The 32-year-old immediately took the captain's armband and set the tempo of the game, excellent in his distribution from a position in front of the Sunderland defence. His experience gives him a good understanding of when to slow the game down and keep the ball, and when the time is right to take chance to try and open up the opposition defence. Generally, he had the quality to make the latter happen. There were some gorgeous first-time passes that had the Stadium of Light purring, including the one that Simon Adingra converted only to see the offside flag immediately raised. Xhaka's primary role in this team will be show his passing range but his experience will also be vital. On more than occasion he made covering runs to stop a Real Betis counter, often with the use of a necessary foul. Sunderland's midfield looks to be growing a nice blend, as players like Noah Sadiki and Habib Diarra have the energy which can help support Xhaka who remains an elite-level midfielder but will clearly not be one of the quickest in the Premier League. The feeling that Sunderland have pulled off a major coup in signing Xhaka was more than underlined by this debut performance. Fans were left relishing the prospect of seeing him in action next.

