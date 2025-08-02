'Impressive': Phil Smith's Sunderland player ratings with four 7s and two 5s in Real Betis defeat

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 2nd Aug 2025, 16:52 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2025, 17:07 BST

Sunderland fell to a narrow defeat in their latest pre-season friendly on Saturday afternoon

Aitor Ruibal’s late header secured a 1-0 win for Real Betis over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon.

Here’s how we rated all 13 of the Black Cats to feature in the game..

Little he could do about the goal. Didn’t have many saves to make but Sunderland fans will have been encouraged by his poise in his possession and his handling skills when claiming crosses. 6

1. GK - Robin Roefs

Made one brilliant goalline block to deny Betis early on. Wasn’t able to get forward as much as we’re used to and just overhit once cross with Mayenda waiting to convert. 6

2. RB - Trai Hume

Continued his good form. Largely dominant in his defensive battles and some good moments on the ball, too. 7

3. CB - Dan Ballard

A very accomplished first Sunderland appearance. Played at centre back, not his strongest position but one he has played a lot in the past. Made good decisions on the ball and defended confidently with no fuss. Very good. 7

4. CB - Reinildo

