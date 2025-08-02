Aitor Ruibal’s late header secured a 1-0 win for Real Betis over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon.
Here’s how we rated all 13 of the Black Cats to feature in the game..
1. GK - Robin Roefs
Little he could do about the goal. Didn’t have many saves to make but Sunderland fans will have been encouraged by his poise in his possession and his handling skills when claiming crosses. 6
2. RB - Trai Hume
Made one brilliant goalline block to deny Betis early on. Wasn’t able to get forward as much as we’re used to and just overhit once cross with Mayenda waiting to convert. 6
3. CB - Dan Ballard
Continued his good form. Largely dominant in his defensive battles and some good moments on the ball, too. 7
4. CB - Reinildo
A very accomplished first Sunderland appearance. Played at centre back, not his strongest position but one he has played a lot in the past. Made good decisions on the ball and defended confidently with no fuss. Very good. 7
